Morning Report: Takeaways from Day 1 of Joint Practices

Aug 11, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 11th.

New and Notable

The Competition Heats Up in Vegas; Five Takeaways from Joint Practice with the Raiders

The San Francisco 49ers cranked the intensity all the way up for their first joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday morning. This was the first time since the conclusion of the 2022 campaign the team has faced someone other than themselves, and the opposition was welcomed with open arms. As expected, quarterback Brock Purdy was suited up and leading the first-team offense against a Raiders defense headlined by Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby and four-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.

A Leader in the Locker Room: How Brock Purdy is Embracing His Role in 2023

In the San Francisco 49ers first joint practice with the Raiders in Las Vegas, quarterback Brock Purdy took the lead in the first-team offense. He's unlikely to play in the preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium per head coach Kyle Shanahan, but is handling his routine functions as the first-team quarterback throughout joint practices.

In My Own Words: Isaiah Oliver

It was a goal of mine going into last season to earn a multi-year contract. It was something I wanted to prove to myself, along with everyone else that believed in me, that I was able to come back from my torn ACL and play good football. It was a lot for me, it was a lot for my confidence. I feel like it helped me a lot in football, and just my game in general, being able to see it pay off in that way. I'm excited to be here. I was excited to sign here. I'm ready to get going.

Press Pass

Say Cheese

49ers Players Practice with the Raiders in Las Vegas

View some of the best photos from the first day of the 49ers joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 29

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 29

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
3 / 29

WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
4 / 29

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 29

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 29

Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
7 / 29

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
8 / 29

S Tayler Hawkins

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
9 / 29

WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
10 / 29

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kevin Givens, DL Javon Kinlaw, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
11 / 29

DL Kevin Givens, DL Javon Kinlaw, LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kerry Hyder Jr.
12 / 29

DL Kerry Hyder Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
13 / 29

WR Dazz Newsome

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Isaiah Winstead
14 / 29

WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 29

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
16 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
17 / 29

DL Alex Barrett

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 29

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Nick Zakelj
19 / 29

OL Nick Zakelj

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
20 / 29

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
21 / 29

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
22 / 29

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
23 / 29

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
24 / 29

OL Jake Brendel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings, WR Tay Martin
25 / 29

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Jauan Jennings, WR Tay Martin

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Special Teams
26 / 29

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Kyahva Tezino
27 / 29

LB Fred Warner, LB Kyahva Tezino

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dee Winters, CB Tre Swilling, CB Qwuantrezz Knight
28 / 29

LB Dee Winters, CB Tre Swilling, CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Dazz Newsome
29 / 29

WR Dazz Newsome

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Players Travel to Las Vegas for Joint Practices

Check out some of the top photos as the 49ers fly to Las Vegas for joint practices and the team's first preseason game, presented by United.

TE Troy Fumagalli
1 / 35

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
2 / 35

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 35

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
4 / 35

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
5 / 35

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
6 / 35

OL Matt Pryor

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
7 / 35

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Kyahva Tezino
8 / 35

LB Kyahva Tezino

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Alex Barrett
9 / 35

DL Alex Barrett

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 35

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Joey Fisher
11 / 35

OL Joey Fisher

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
12 / 35

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
13 / 35

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
15 / 35

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison
16 / 35

CB D'Shawn Jamison

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
17 / 35

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
18 / 35

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
19 / 35

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Ambry Thomas
20 / 35

CB Ambry Thomas

Kym Fortino/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
21 / 35

LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
22 / 35

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
23 / 35

OL Spencer Burford

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Corey Luciano
24 / 35

OL Corey Luciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
25 / 35

LB Curtis Robinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
26 / 35

OL Ilm Manning

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
27 / 35

LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
28 / 35

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Qwuantrezz Knight
29 / 35

CB Qwuantrezz Knight

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
30 / 35

OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
31 / 35

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
32 / 35

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
33 / 35

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Colton McKivitz
34 / 35

OL Colton McKivitz

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 35

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
