Morning Report: Takeaways from Day 1 of Joint Practices

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, August 11th.
The Competition Heats Up in Vegas; Five Takeaways from Joint Practice with the Raiders
The San Francisco 49ers cranked the intensity all the way up for their first joint practice against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday morning. This was the first time since the conclusion of the 2022 campaign the team has faced someone other than themselves, and the opposition was welcomed with open arms. As expected, quarterback Brock Purdy was suited up and leading the first-team offense against a Raiders defense headlined by Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby and four-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.
A Leader in the Locker Room: How Brock Purdy is Embracing His Role in 2023
In the San Francisco 49ers first joint practice with the Raiders in Las Vegas, quarterback Brock Purdy took the lead in the first-team offense. He's unlikely to play in the preseason opener at Allegiant Stadium per head coach Kyle Shanahan, but is handling his routine functions as the first-team quarterback throughout joint practices.
In My Own Words: Isaiah Oliver
It was a goal of mine going into last season to earn a multi-year contract. It was something I wanted to prove to myself, along with everyone else that believed in me, that I was able to come back from my torn ACL and play good football. It was a lot for me, it was a lot for my confidence. I feel like it helped me a lot in football, and just my game in general, being able to see it pay off in that way. I'm excited to be here. I was excited to sign here. I'm ready to get going.
