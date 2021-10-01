Morning Report: Storylines to Watch in Week 4 vs. Seahawks

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 1.
New and Notable
Four Downs: Can 49ers Exploit Seattle's 26th-Ranked Passing Defense?
Both the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks are looking to bounce back after disappointing losses in Week 3, and hope to do so in Sunday's divisional matchup. To help breakdown some of the top storylines and matchups to watch for, 49ers.com is joined by Seahawks.com digital reporter John Boyle to preview the Week 4 contest.
Trent Williams Named Week 3 Recipient of NFL Way to Play Award
For the fourth year, the NFL Way to Play Award will continue to recognize NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays.
With two seconds remaining in the first half, Trent Williams demonstrated proper run-blocking technique by pulling from his left tackle position and leading with his hands to block his opponent, while continuing to drive with his feet. His block cleared a path for quarterback Trey Lance to run for a one-yard touchdown.
Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.
Read More >>>
Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 4
Following a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds of the team's primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers are looking to rebound against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The team will stay in The Bay for their first divisional match of the season on Sunday October 3, 2021 at 1:05 pm PT. Here are all the ways to follow the game.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
--
December 23, 2013
The last 49ers game ever played at Candlestick Park ended with a breathtaking flourish after a timely interception by NaVorro Bowman. The highly emotional and dramatic finish was heightened by the Pro Bowl linebacker's earlier miscue.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series on 49ers.com/museumstories.