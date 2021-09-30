Trent Williams Named Week 3 Recipient of NFL Way to Play Award

Sep 30, 2021

For the fourth year, the NFL Way to Play Award will continue to recognize NFL players who exemplify proper technique to make impactful plays. 

With two seconds remaining in the first half, ﻿Trent Williams﻿ demonstrated proper run-blocking technique by pulling from his left tackle position and leading with his hands to block his opponent, while continuing to drive with his feet. His block cleared a path for quarterback ﻿Trey Lance﻿ to run for a one-yard touchdown.

"Through the award, football players and fans from around the world can see real-time examples of excellent football fundamentals and skill development," said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of the player's choice.

An expert panel consisting of Merril Hoge, Ronnie Lott, Willie McGinest, Orlando Pace and Michael Robinson select the weekly winner.

The full list of 2021 NFL Way to Play Award recipients can be found below:

Table inside Article
Week Recipient Position Team
1 Jordan Mailata T Philadelphia Eagles
2 Jason Peters T Chicago Bears
3 Trent Williams T San Francisco 49ers

To watch videos and for more information on the NFL Way to Play, please visit NFL.com/WTP-Award.

