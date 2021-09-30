Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 4

Following a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds of the team's primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers are looking to rebound against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The team will stay in The Bay for their first divisional match of the season on Sunday October 3, 2021 at 1:05 pm PT. Here are all the ways to follow the game:
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the Game on TV
Network: FOX
- Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
- Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth
- Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake
Live Streaming
Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.
NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.
For more ways to watch, click here.
TV Map
See where the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.
HOW TO LISTEN
49ers Radio Network
Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM
- Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
- Color Analyst: Tim Ryan
Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.
Spanish Radio Network
The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.
PREGAME AND POSTGAME PROGRAMMING
NBC Sports Bay Area
Make sure to check out NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers pre and postgame shows inside of Intel Plaza. Featuring Laura Britt, Joe Staley, Takeo Spikes and Donte Whitner, you will have the opportunity to watch it live and be on TV. Pregame Live starts an hour prior to kick off and Postgame Live will begin immediately following the game.
SERIES HIGHLIGHTS
Matchups: 45
Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 28-17
49ers Home Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead the series 12-9
First Meeting: 9/26/76, 49ers won 37-21
Last Meeting: 1/3/21, Seahawks won 26-23
ABOUT THE MATCHUP
Seahawks Coaches and Players to Know
Head Coach: Pete Carroll
Defensive Coordinator: Ken Norton Jr.
Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron
Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo
Quarterback: Russell Wilson
Wide Receiver: DK Metcalf
Running Back: Chris Carson
Linebacker: Bobby Wagner
Strong Safety: Jamal Adams
49ers Players to Watch
Defensive Lineman: Nick Bosa
Defensive Lineman: Arik Armstead
Cornerback: Emmanuel Moseley
Left Tackle: Trent Williams
Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel