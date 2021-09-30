Ways to Watch and Listen to 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 4

Sep 30, 2021 at 08:30 AM

Following a heartbreaking loss in the final seconds of the team's primetime matchup against the Green Bay Packers, the 49ers are looking to rebound against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4. The team will stay in The Bay for their first divisional match of the season on Sunday October 3, 2021 at 1:05 pm PT. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV

Network: FOX

  • Play-by-Play: Adam Amin
  • Color Analyst: Mark Schlereth
  • Sideline Reporter: Shannon Spake

Live Streaming

Phone & Tablet: 49ers games will be available on the official 49ers app and 49ers.com on iOS mobile devices while on a Safari browser. (*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & primetime games only. Data charges may apply.) Additionally, all games available on TV where you are located will also be streamed for free on Yahoo Sports and the NFL app.

NFL Game Pass: 49ers fans in the United States can also watch every 2021 regular season game on NFL Game Pass as soon as the broadcast ends. International Faithful can watch every 2021 regular season game live.

For more ways to watch, click here.

TV Map

See where the 49ers vs. Seahawks matchup will be available via local FOX stations, courtesy of 506sports.com.

092921-Wk4-MAP

HOW TO LISTEN

49ers Radio Network

Flagship Stations: KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM

  • Play-by-Play: Greg Papa
  • Color Analyst: Tim Ryan

Click here for a map of the 2021 49ers Radio Network.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and color commentator Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

La transmisión del juego en vivo será distruibuido sin costo exclusivamente en 49ers.com con las narraciónes de Jesús Zárate y Carlos Yustis. Para ver todo el contenido español del equipo por favor haga clic aquí.

PREGAME AND POSTGAME PROGRAMMING

NBC Sports Bay Area

Make sure to check out NBC Sports Bay Area's 49ers pre and postgame shows inside of Intel Plaza. Featuring Laura Britt, Joe Staley, Takeo Spikes and Donte Whitner, you will have the opportunity to watch it live and be on TV. Pregame Live starts an hour prior to kick off and Postgame Live will begin immediately following the game.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

Matchups: 45

Series Record: Seahawks lead the series 28-17

49ers Home Record vs. Seahawks: Seahawks lead the series 12-9

First Meeting: 9/26/76, 49ers won 37-21

Last Meeting: 1/3/21, Seahawks won 26-23

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Seahawks Coaches and Players to Know

Head Coach: Pete Carroll

Defensive Coordinator: Ken Norton Jr.

Offensive Coordinator: Shane Waldron

Special Teams Coordinator: Larry Izzo

Quarterback: Russell Wilson

Wide Receiver: DK Metcalf

Running Back: Chris Carson

Linebacker: Bobby Wagner

Strong Safety: Jamal Adams

49ers Players to Watch

Defensive Lineman: Nick Bosa

Defensive Lineman: ﻿Arik Armstead﻿

Cornerback: ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿

Left Tackle: ﻿Trent Williams﻿

Wide Receiver: Deebo Samuel

OTHER GAME INFO

Seahawks vs. 49ers Tickets

Week 4 Power Rankings

49ers and Seahawks Injury Report

Levi's® Stadium Gameday Event Guide

FOLLOW

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

Related Content

news

Four Downs: Can 49ers Exploit Seattle's 26th-Ranked Passing Defense?

Looking at the top storylines and matchups to watch in the 49ers first divisional contest of the season, hosting the Seattle Seahawks in Week 4.
news

Trent Williams Named Week 3 Recipient of NFL Way to Play Award

Each recipient of the Way to Play Award will receive a $2,500 equipment grant through USA Football to be awarded to the local youth or high school football program of his choice.
news

Jimmie Ward Evaluates 49ers Defensive Rookies in the Secondary

During his appearance on the 49ers Unscripted podcast, presented by Microsoft Surface, Jimmie Ward shared what he's seen so far from the team's rookie DBs. 
news

75 for 75: The Pick at the Stick

"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting legendary moments in 49ers history as part of the team's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
Advertising