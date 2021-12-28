Morning Report: Shanahan Shares an Injury Update on Jimmy Garoppolo

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, December 28.
New and Notable
What Jimmy G's Injury Means for Trey Lance Going Forward
In the second quarter of Thursday's loss against the Tennessee Titans, Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a thumb sprain on his throwing hand, affecting his performance in the remainder of the contest.
The injury could also affect his availability as the 49ers look to bounce back in Week 17 as they host the Houston Texans. On Monday, the team returned to the SAP Performance Facility and Garoppolo was absent from the team's first practice.
Garoppolo's absence gave third-overall pick Trey Lance first team reps during Monday's session, with the opportunity to see more playing time should the starting quarterback miss multiple practices.
Update on Jimmy Garoppolo's Health; Elijah Mitchell's 'Hopeful' Return in Week 17
The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday following their extended weekend, however Jimmy Garoppolo was absent from the team's first practice. The starting quarterback has been dealing with a right thumb injury that affected his play in Thursday night's loss against the Tennessee Titans.
Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo sustained the injury on a sack by Denico Autry in the second quarter, where the defensive end drove the quarterback into the ground on the take down.
Running back Elijah Mitchell "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Houston Texans. Mitchell missed three-straight games while dealing with a knee injury. Per Shanahan, the running back has made headway and will continue to be assessed as the week progresses.
Updated 49ers Playoff Chances Following Saints Loss Heading into Week 17
San Francisco 49ers fans are grateful for the Miami Dolphins handing the short-handed New Orleans Saints a loss in Week 16. With the Dolphins 20-3 rout over the Saints, the 49ers received some much needed breathing room in the postseason picture.
Following the 49ers Week 16 loss against the Tennessee Titans, San Francisco may not have moved in their NFC seeding, but they did lose their once-complete control of their postseason hopes. But Monday night changed things for the 49ers.
San Francisco's record dropped to 8-7 following their Thursday night loss, but the team remains ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) and Minnesota Vikings (7-8), who the 49ers own tie breakers against.
Roster News
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Monday the following roster moves:
The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:
The following player has been signed to the team's practice squad:
LB Tyrell Adams
In the Community
The 49ers hosted Hope for the Holidays presented by U.S. Bank to fulfill holiday wish lists for 149 Bill Wilson Center clients. Families of players, coaches and 49ers staff shopped for gifts and players made special deliveries to three BWC programs.
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 5, 1954
Joe Perry became the first NFL player to post back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons after busting loose for 137 yards in a 35-0 trouncing of the Green Bay Packers at Kezar Stadium.
