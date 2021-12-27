Update on Jimmy Garoppolo's Health; Elijah Mitchell's 'Hopeful' Return in Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the SAP Performance Facility on Monday following their extended weekend, however Jimmy Garoppolo was absent from the team's first practice. The starting quarterback has been dealing with a right thumb injury that affected his play in Thursday night's loss against the Tennessee Titans.

Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, Garoppolo sustained the injury on a sack by Denico Autry in the second quarter, where the defensive end drove the quarterback into the ground on the take down.

Shanahan noted the injury was apparent in his interception during the first play of the second half. Garoppolo finished the game 26-of-35 for 322 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for an 88.0 passer rating, his lowest QBR since Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

The quarterback was unable to throw on Monday, hence his absence from practice. The 49ers will reassess Garoppolo when the team reconvenes on Wednesday. Third-overall pick Trey Lance saw first team reps in Garoppolo's absence on Monday. He'll likely see starting reps this week if Garoppolo is unable to go.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair﻿, who returned on Thursday after missing Week 15 with an elbow sprain, suffered a knee injury and is likely to miss the rest of the regular season. The 49ers are holding out hope for fellow linebacker Dre Greenlaw﻿. Greenlaw has missed all but two games this year while working through a groin injury with the hopes that he can return before the end of the regular season.

"We're really trying to get his pain to go away," Shanahan said. "We're not going to rule out this week yet, but I have more hope for next week."

Running back Elijah Mitchell "has a chance" to play Sunday against the Houston Texans. Mitchell missed three-straight games while dealing with a knee injury. Per Shanahan, the running back has made headway and will continue to be assessed as the week progresses.

As for cornerback Emmanuel Moseley﻿, the 49ers aren't expecting him to return in advance of their Week 17 matchup against the Texans. Moseley was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 13 after dealing with an ankle sprain. Per Shanahan, the 49ers are "hoping" they can have the corner on hand for their season finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

D.J. Jones exited Thursday's game with an ankle injury in the second quarter, however, returned in the second half. Per Shanahan, he'll be day-to-day.

Punter ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, San Francisco's first documented case this season. Per Shanahan, all close contacts have not been affected. Wishnowsky would have to pass two negative tests in order to be available for Sunday's tilt. If he is unable to play, the 49ers are likely to sign a punter this week in Wishnowsky's absence.