Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Cincinnati Bengals  

Oct 27, 2023 at 09:28 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, October 27th.

New and Notable

The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

As Levi's® Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. While the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.

QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report

One day after the announcement that quarterback Brock Purdy had entered the league's concussion protocol, the sophomore QB was spotted back out on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. He was taking reps alongside fellow signal callers Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen.

Ways to Watch and Listen: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 8)

Watch the Game on TV: CBS

  • Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.

🏈 Injury Report

Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 8

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Players Hit the Practice Field for #CINvsSF

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 8 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Charvarius Ward, DB Deommodore Lenoir
S Talanoa Hufanga, CB Charvarius Ward, DB Deommodore Lenoir

WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

WR Isaiah Winstead
WR Isaiah Winstead

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, CB Shemar Jean-Charles
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III, CB Shemar Jean-Charles

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

LB Jalen Graham
LB Jalen Graham

WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

S George Odum
S George Odum

S Ji'Ayir Brown
S Ji'Ayir Brown

QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason

DL Drake Jackson
DL Drake Jackson

CB Isaiah Oliver
CB Isaiah Oliver

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Oren Burks

DL Austin Bryant
DL Austin Bryant

QB Sam Darnold
QB Sam Darnold

DL Austin Bryant, LB Oren Burks
DL Austin Bryant, LB Oren Burks

WR Chris Conley
WR Chris Conley

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

DT Javon Kinlaw
DT Javon Kinlaw

TE Brayden Willis
TE Brayden Willis

S George Odum
S George Odum

OL Jake Brendel, OL Corey Luciano
OL Jake Brendel, OL Corey Luciano

DL Kevin Givens, DL Javon Hargrave
DL Kevin Givens, DL Javon Hargrave

OL Jon Feliciano
OL Jon Feliciano

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

LB Jalen Graham
LB Jalen Graham

DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

 📣 49ers Faithful Cheer on the Team at U.S. Bank Stadium

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

