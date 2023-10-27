Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Cincinnati Bengals  

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success
As Levi's® Stadium enters its 10th anniversary, the proud home of the San Francisco 49ers has grown to become one of the toughest places for opponents to play. While the past decade has seen its share of ups and downs for the 49ers, one constant has remained – the unwavering support of the Faithful.
QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report
One day after the announcement that quarterback Brock Purdy had entered the league's concussion protocol, the sophomore QB was spotted back out on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. He was taking reps alongside fellow signal callers Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen.
Ways to Watch and Listen: Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 8)
Watch the Game on TV: CBS
- Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (Sideline Reporter)
NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more.
🏈 Injury Report
Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 8
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 8 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 7 game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
