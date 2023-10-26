Presented by

QB Brock Makes Progress Through Concussion Protocol; Wilks Scouting Report

Oct 26, 2023 at 03:45 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

One day after the announcement that quarterback Brock Purdy had entered the league's concussion protocol, the sophomore QB was spotted back out on the field during the portion of practice open to the media. He was taking reps alongside fellow signal callers Sam Darnold and Brandon Allen.

Per the team's Week 8 Practice Participation Report, Purdy was a limited participant in Thursday's workout. He still remains in the concussion protocol, however, given his participation in practice, it appears he's making progress through the five-phase process. There have been no further updates from the team as to where exactly Purdy is in the process or his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If Purdy were a skilled position player, he would be wearing a blue non-contact jersey. As a quarterback, Purdy is already wearing a black jersey and is designated a non-contact player for practices.

Scouting Report from Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks

The Cincinnati Bengals won three of their last four contests before heading into their Bye Week, and a couple players the 49ers will have to neutralize to snap their two-game losing streak are quarterback Joe Burrow and his top target, Ja'Marr Chase. 

"It starts with the quarterback," Wilks said. "(Burrow and Chase) have a unique relationship, ball placement. Burrow is phenomenal in throwing the back shoulder and gives the receivers the only opportunity sometimes to catch it. 

"That chemistry is there. (Chase) is just so dynamic after the catch. It's hard to give him a lot of space... You definitely have to have a lot of zone eyes on him."

Chase has had 70-plus yards in Weeks 3 through 6 and is averaging eight catches and 92 yards per game over the course of the season. Despite Chase being the focal point of the wide receiver corps, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks was quick to say his unit will not be overlooking the larger pass catching group. 

"I will say this, if you try to overplay him, the two (Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins) are going to hurt you as well," Wilks said. "We talked about that trio."

Burrow was battling an early season leg injury and is expected to return rested and in better shape after a Week 7 Bye for the second half of the season.

"I think think they were productive (in first half of the season), but you can see things on tape, the injury is there," Wilks said. "A lot of things they've been doing are out of the gun. He normally operates things underneath the center. We'll see exactly how it is on Sunday. The guy is very capable of running the offense to the fullest."

Related Content

news

The Faithful Factor: How Home Field Advantage Impacts the 49ers Success

The San Francisco 49ers will look to extend their perfect record in The Bay in their Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.
news

QB Brock Purdy Enters Concussion Protocol Ahead of Bengals Matchup

Head coach Kyle Shanahan delivered updates on quarterback Brock Purdy's status for Week 8.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Enter Week 8 as a Top Five Contender

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers remain among the top five teams in the league headed into their Week 8 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Greenlaw and Banks Return to Practice; CMC Hits One-Year Mark With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers made some progress on the injury front, welcoming LB Dre Greenlaw and OL Aaron Banks back to practice. 
news

Samuel, McCaffrey and Three More Miss First Practice of Vikings Week 

Five San Francisco 49ers players sat out of Thursday's workout as the team opened up their Week 7 prep for the Minnesota Vikings.
news

George Kittle: Changing the Narrative of the Tight End Position

What George Kittle loves most about being a tight end and how he celebrates National Tight Ends day.
news

Power Rankings: 49ers Remain Among NFL's Top Five Teams

The latest set of NFL power rankings are in, and the 49ers landed among the top five teams in the league headed into "Monday Night Football" vs. the Vikings.
news

Injury Updates on Deebo Samuel and CMC; 3 Takeaways from Kyle Shanahan

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the biggest takeaways from the team's 19-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.
news

Christian McCaffrey Extends TD Streak to 15-Straight Games

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is now tied for second longest touchdown streak in NFL history with his 13-yard receiving TD vs. the Browns.
news

Wilks Shares Browns Scouting Report; Mitchell Returns to Practice

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks discussed prepping for a Browns team with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out for a second-straight week
news

LB Randy Gregory Makes Practice Debut With the 49ers

The newest member of the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker Randy Gregory, joined the team in Wednesday's workout. 
Advertising