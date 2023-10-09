Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 'SNF' Win over the Cowboys

Oct 09, 2023 at 09:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 9th.

New and Notable

What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's® Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 5 contest.

Kittle Hat Trick Secures Win Over Cowboys; Six Takeaways from #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys inked the latest chapter of a historic rivalry on "Sunday Night Football." This Week 5 matchup is the second of five primetime games on San Francisco's schedule in 2023, and arguably the most anticipated home game of the regular season slate. With the 42-10 win, the 49ers have edged past Dallas in the all-time series, which now sits at 20-19-1.

Jauan Jennings Makes His Return vs. Cowboys; Inactives for #DALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are near full strength for "Sunday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was ruled out of the Week 5 contest on Friday by head coach Kyle Shanahan and is the only player on the team's Week 5 inactives list dealing with an outstanding injury.

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 42-10 Win Over Cowboys 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

WR Jauan Jennings
1 / 19

WR Jauan Jennings

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 19

WR Deebo Samuel

Hayley Hom/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Talanoa Hufanga
3 / 19

S Tashaun Gipson Sr., S Ji'Ayir Brown, S Talanoa Hufanga

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson
4 / 19

TE George Kittle, Dallas Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner
5 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle
6 / 19

S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
General Manager John Lynch
7 / 19

General Manager John Lynch

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
8 / 19

LB Oren Burks

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Fred Warner
9 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
10 / 19

LS Taybor Pepper

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle, S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 19

TE George Kittle, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum
12 / 19

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Dee Winters, FB Kyle Juszczyk
13 / 19

LB Dee Winters, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Hayley Hom/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
14 / 19

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys RB Micah Parsons
15 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey, Dallas Cowboys RB Micah Parsons

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 19

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 19

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 19

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, LB Fred Warner
19 / 19

TE George Kittle, QB Brock Purdy, LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 5)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Sunday Night Football" matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.

TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks
1 / 54

TE George Kittle, OL Aaron Banks

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Defense
2 / 54

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
3 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
7 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
10 / 54

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
11 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 54

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead
15 / 54

DL Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
16 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks, WR Ronnie Bell
18 / 54

LB Oren Burks, WR Ronnie Bell

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
19 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Offense
21 / 54

49ers Offense

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
24 / 54

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
25 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
26 / 54

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
27 / 54

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
28 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Oren Burks
29 / 54

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
30 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
31 / 54

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
32 / 54

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
33 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
34 / 54

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Dre Greenlaw
35 / 54

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
36 / 54

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
37 / 54

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
38 / 54

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
39 / 54

RB Jordan Mason

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, TE George Kittle, OL Jon Feliciano
40 / 54

OL Jake Brendel, TE George Kittle, OL Jon Feliciano

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
41 / 54

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
42 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
43 / 54

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
44 / 54

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
45 / 54

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
46 / 54

QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
47 / 54

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
48 / 54

RB Jordan Mason

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
49 / 54

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/Terrell Lloyd
P Mitch Wishnowsky
50 / 54

P Mitch Wishnowsky

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
51 / 54

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
52 / 54

T Trent Williams

Ben Warden/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
53 / 54

QB Sam Darnold

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Oren Burks
54 / 54

DL Clelin Ferrell, LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
Pregame Snaps: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 31

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 31

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
4 / 31

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
5 / 31

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
6 / 31

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
7 / 31

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 31

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Oren Burks
9 / 31

LB Oren Burks

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
10 / 31

DL Javon Hargrave

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 31

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
12 / 31

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 31

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Dallas QB Trey Lance, QB Brock Purdy
14 / 31

Dallas QB Trey Lance, QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
S Ji'Ayir Brown
15 / 31

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Kym Fortino/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
16 / 31

DT Javon Kinlaw

Ben Warden/49ers
LB Oren Burks
17 / 31

LB Oren Burks

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
18 / 31

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
19 / 31

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 31

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
21 / 31

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, S George Odum
22 / 31

WR Deebo Samuel, S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
23 / 31

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
24 / 31

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
25 / 31

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
26 / 31

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Hayley Hom/49ers
TE George Kittle
27 / 31

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
28 / 31

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
29 / 31

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Matt Pryor
30 / 31

OL Matt Pryor

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
31 / 31

CB Charvarius Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

