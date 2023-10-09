Morning Report: Recapping the 'SNF' Win over the Cowboys

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, October 9th.
New and Notable
What the 49ers and Cowboys Had to Say Following Week 5
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys 42-10 at Levi's® Stadium on "Sunday Night Football." Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 5 contest.
Kittle Hat Trick Secures Win Over Cowboys; Six Takeaways from #DALvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys inked the latest chapter of a historic rivalry on "Sunday Night Football." This Week 5 matchup is the second of five primetime games on San Francisco's schedule in 2023, and arguably the most anticipated home game of the regular season slate. With the 42-10 win, the 49ers have edged past Dallas in the all-time series, which now sits at 20-19-1.
Jauan Jennings Makes His Return vs. Cowboys; Inactives for #DALvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are near full strength for "Sunday Night Football" against the Dallas Cowboys. Running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) was ruled out of the Week 5 contest on Friday by head coach Kyle Shanahan and is the only player on the team's Week 5 inactives list dealing with an outstanding injury.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers "Sunday Night Football" matchup vs. the Dallas Cowboys.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's® Stadium.
Listen In
Listen and Subscribe
Apple:
Spotify: