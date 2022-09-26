Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup in Denver

Sep 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 26th.

New and Notable

What the 49ers and Broncos Had to Say Following SF's 11-10 Loss

The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10 in their "Sunday Night Football" contest. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 3 matchup:

8 Takeaways from the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup vs. the Broncos

Garoppolo is now 31-15 as a starter for San Francisco with the team's 11-10 loss in Denver. No. 10 went 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Broncos. He also had a fumble and was sacked four times for a loss of 32 yards. Garoppolo led San Francisco on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown scoring drive in the first quarter that was promising, but the offense struggled to find a good flow in the second half, adding just a field goal in the third quarter.

This Day in The Bay

September 26, 1971

On this day, 49ers defensive back Bruce Taylor raced 58 yards to score after safety Johnny Fuller blocked a field goal attempt by New Orleans Saints kicker Skip Butler

San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos Game Images (Week 3)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 3 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Pregame Snaps: San Francisco 49ers vs. Denver Broncos (Week 3)

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

49ers Players Arrive at Empower Field at Mile High for Week 3 vs. Broncos

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their Week 3 matchup against the Denver Broncos, presented by Levi's®.

