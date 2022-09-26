Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup in Denver

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, September 26th.
The San Francisco 49ers fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10 in their "Sunday Night Football" contest. Here's what both teams had to say following the Week 3 matchup:
Garoppolo is now 31-15 as a starter for San Francisco with the team's 11-10 loss in Denver. No. 10 went 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Broncos. He also had a fumble and was sacked four times for a loss of 32 yards. Garoppolo led San Francisco on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown scoring drive in the first quarter that was promising, but the offense struggled to find a good flow in the second half, adding just a field goal in the third quarter.
September 26, 1971
On this day, 49ers defensive back Bruce Taylor raced 58 yards to score after safety Johnny Fuller blocked a field goal attempt by New Orleans Saints kicker Skip Butler
