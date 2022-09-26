Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers 'Sunday Night Football' Matchup in Denver

Garoppolo is now 31-15 as a starter for San Francisco with the team's 11-10 loss in Denver. No. 10 went 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception against the Broncos. He also had a fumble and was sacked four times for a loss of 32 yards. Garoppolo led San Francisco on a six-play, 75-yard touchdown scoring drive in the first quarter that was promising, but the offense struggled to find a good flow in the second half, adding just a field goal in the third quarter.