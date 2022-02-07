Morning Report: Recapping the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 7.
New and Notable
Deebo, Kittle, Juszczyk Highlight NFC Matchup at 2022 Pro Bowl
A number of the NFL's elite descended upon Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, including five members of the San Francisco 49ers.
George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Juszczyk, Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack were among the seven 49ers to play in the All-Star game with Nick Williams and Trent Williams as non-participants in the contest.
Juszczyk and Mack, along with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith were named NFC captains, voted on by their teammates.
Say Cheese
Check out photos as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Alex Mack and Laken Tomlinson practiced during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.