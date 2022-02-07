Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl

Feb 07, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, February 7.

New and Notable

Deebo, Kittle, Juszczyk Highlight NFC Matchup at 2022 Pro Bowl

A number of the NFL's elite descended upon Las Vegas for the 2022 Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, including five members of the San Francisco 49ers.

George Kittle﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, Kyle Juszczyk﻿, Laken Tomlinson and Alex Mack were among the seven 49ers to play in the All-Star game with ﻿Nick Williams﻿ and ﻿Trent Williams﻿ as non-participants in the contest.

Juszczyk and Mack, along with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith were named NFC captains, voted on by their teammates.

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Players Participate in NFC Pro Bowl Practices

Check out photos as Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Alex Mack and Laken Tomlinson practiced during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
1 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
2 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
3 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
6 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk
7 / 90

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, TE George Kittle, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
8 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
9 / 90

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
11 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
14 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
16 / 90

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
19 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
21 / 90

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
22 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson
26 / 90

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
30 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
32 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle
33 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
34 / 90

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
36 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
38 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
39 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
40 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
43 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle
44 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
45 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
46 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
47 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
48 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
49 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
50 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
51 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
52 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
53 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
2022 Pro Bowl NFC Team
54 / 90

2022 Pro Bowl NFC Team

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
55 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
56 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
57 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
58 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
59 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
60 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
61 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
62 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
63 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
64 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
65 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson, C Alex Mack
66 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson, C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle
67 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
68 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
69 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
70 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson, FB Kyle Juszczyk
71 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
72 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson, C Alex Mack
73 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson, C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
74 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
75 / 90

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
76 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
77 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
49ers Faithful
78 / 90

49ers Faithful

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
79 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
80 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
81 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack
82 / 90

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
83 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
84 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
85 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
86 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
87 / 90

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
88 / 90

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
89 / 90

OL Laken Tomlinson

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
90 / 90

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Mic'd Up Powered by Cisco

Related Content

news

Morning Report: PFF Highlights 49ers Offseason Needs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Jimmy G Congratulates Tom Brady on His Retirement

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 5 Things We Learned from Lynch, Shanahan on Tuesday

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Players Recap 2021 Season

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How Do Rams and 49ers Match Up Heading into NFC Championship

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Was Arden Key One of the 49ers Best Offseason Additions?

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Williams, Samuel, Thomas

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers To Take on Rams After Win in Green Bay

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Bosa, Thomas Listed as Questionable for #SFvsGB

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: How Can 49ers Get 4th-Straight Playoff Win vs. Packers

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Hold First Practice before #SFvsGB

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising