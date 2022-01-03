Morning Report: Recapping Everything from the 49ers Win Over the Texans

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 3.
New and Notable
Trey Lance Overcomes Slow Start in 23-7 Finish vs. Texans
As expected, it wasn't perfect, but the 49ers managed to get the job done in the 20-7 victory over the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made his first start at home in the victory, and appeared to have found a groove in the second half that allowed San Francisco to put up 20 points to close out the contest.
Elijah Mitchell Sets Franchise Record in Explosive Win Over Texans
After missing the last three games with a knee injury, running back Elijah Mitchell bounced back and led the San Francisco 49ers run game with explosive plays, averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry.
In the first week of the season, the team's captain and starting running back Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending knee injury and left big shoes to fill for the rookie. But Shanahan believes that Mitchell has "done a hell of a job" in stepping up to the plate and playing dominant throughout the season. In fact, the rusher made history in Sunday's contest.
A Look at 49ers Playoff Odds Following Week 17 Win Over Texans
The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to clinch a postseason spot following Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, however, failed to get some much-needed help from a fellow NFC foe.
With a 49ers win and a New Orleans Saints loss, San Francisco would have stamped their ticket into the postseason. However, New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers, 18-10, forcing San Francisco to have to rely on its Week 18 outcome to ensure their way into the postseason.
It's a win-and-you're-in scenario for the 49ers who will hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. As the 49ers are fighting to remain in the playoff picture, the 12-4 Rams enter the game with the NFC West title on the line with the 11-5 Arizona Cardinals.
