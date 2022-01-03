Powered By

Morning Report: Recapping Everything from the 49ers Win Over the Texans

Jan 03, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, January 3.

New and Notable

Trey Lance Overcomes Slow Start in 23-7 Finish vs. Texans

As expected, it wasn't perfect, but the 49ers managed to get the job done in the 20-7 victory over the Houston Texans. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance made his first start at home in the victory, and appeared to have found a groove in the second half that allowed San Francisco to put up 20 points to close out the contest.

Elijah Mitchell Sets Franchise Record in Explosive Win Over Texans

After missing the last three games with a knee injury, running back Elijah Mitchell bounced back and led the San Francisco 49ers run game with explosive plays, averaging an impressive 5.7 yards per carry.

In the first week of the season, the team's captain and starting running back Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending knee injury and left big shoes to fill for the rookie. But Shanahan believes that Mitchell has "done a hell of a job" in stepping up to the plate and playing dominant throughout the season. In fact, the rusher made history in Sunday's contest.

A Look at 49ers Playoff Odds Following Week 17 Win Over Texans

The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to clinch a postseason spot following Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, however, failed to get some much-needed help from a fellow NFC foe.

With a 49ers win and a New Orleans Saints loss, San Francisco would have stamped their ticket into the postseason. However, New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers, 18-10, forcing San Francisco to have to rely on its Week 18 outcome to ensure their way into the postseason.

It's a win-and-you're-in scenario for the 49ers who will hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. As the 49ers are fighting to remain in the playoff picture, the 12-4 Rams enter the game with the NFC West title on the line with the 11-5 Arizona Cardinals.

Houston Texans vs. San Francisco Game Images (Week 17)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 17 matchup vs. the Houston Texans.

Pregame Snaps: Texans vs. 49ers (Week 17) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Houston Texans at Levi's® Stadium.

49ers Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Week 17 vs. the Texans

View photos as the team arrives to the locker room for their matchup against the Houston Texans, presented by Levi's®.

