A Look at 49ers Playoff Odds Following Week 17 Win Over Texans

Jan 02, 2022 at 08:30 PM
Keiana Martin

Senior Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to clinch a postseason spot following Sunday's win over the Houston Texans, however, failed to get some much-needed help from a fellow NFC foe.

With a 49ers win and a New Orleans Saints loss, San Francisco would have stamped their ticket into the postseason. However, New Orleans defeated the Carolina Panthers, 18-10, forcing San Francisco to have to rely on its Week 18 outcome to ensure their way into the postseason.

It's a win-and-you're-in scenario for the 49ers who will hit the road to face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. As the 49ers are fighting to remain in the playoff picture, the 12-4 Rams enter the game with the NFC West title on the line with the 11-5 Arizona Cardinals.

San Francisco has won five-straight games against Los Angeles dating back to the 2019 season. The two teams met on "Monday Night Football" in Week 10, where the 49ers pulled off a 31-10 victory and forced two turnovers against Matthew Stafford.

Things get complicated for San Francisco if they can't take care of business next week. Despite having the same record, a Week 18 win from the Saints over the Atlanta Falcons would thrust New Orleans into the postseason given their stronger conference record. The best-case scenario for San Francisco would be to avoid a three-way tie with New Orleans and the Philadelphia Eagles, who are both currently one game behind the 49ers.

With New Orleans' win on Sunday, FiveThirtyEight.com currently forecasts San Francisco to have a 61 percent chance to make the postseason, a drop from their 75 percent probability a week prior.

Following the Minnesota Vikings loss to the Packers, Green Bay still leads the entire conference and would receive the first-round Bye. If the season were to end today, the 49ers would face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.

Table inside Article
Seed Team Record
1 Green Bay Packers 13-3
2 Los Angeles Rams 12-4
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4
4 Dallas Cowboys 11-5
5 Arizona Cardinals 11-5
6 San Francisco 49ers 9-7
7 Philadelphia Eagles 9-7
-- New Orleans Saints 8-8

Related Content

news

Elijah Mitchell Sets Franchise Record in Explosive Win Over Texans

Elijah Mitchell rushed for 119 yards in Sunday's contest, surpassing the franchise rookie rushing record of 811 yards set by Vic Washington in 1971.
news

Trey Lance Overcomes Slow Start in 23-7 Finish vs. Texans

As expected, it wasn't perfect, but Lance and Co. managed to get the job done in the 23-7 victory over the Houston Texans.

news

Live Blog: Houston Texans vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 17)

Follow along with 49ers.com for in-game updates and highlights during the team's Week 17 matchup at Levi's® Stadium.
news

Trey Lance to Make First Home Start with Jimmy G Out vs. Texans

Garoppolo will miss the 49ers Week 17 matchup against the Texans, opening the door for Trey Lance to make his first start at Levi's® Stadium.

