Morning Report: Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

A Look Back at the 49ers History with HBCU Legends

As the push to the 2023 NFL Draft begins, player prospects from historically Black colleges and universities will have their opportunity to put their talents on display at the HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl presented by the Black College Hall of Fame this week. The multi-day event is in its second year and focuses on the celebration of Black culture, history and career prep in addition to the postseason all-star game. The contest will be broadcast live on NFL Network on Saturday afternoon.