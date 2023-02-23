Morning Report: Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, February 23rd.
New and Notable
A Complete List of Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine
With the 2022 NFL season in the rearview mirror, teams across the league are shifting their focus to building and revamping their rosters ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is one of the first offseason events geared towards the evaluation of draft prospects and will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 to March 6. A total of 319 prospects were invited to the week-long skills showcase.
A Look Back at the 49ers History with HBCU Legends
As the push to the 2023 NFL Draft begins, player prospects from historically Black colleges and universities will have their opportunity to put their talents on display at the HBCU Combine and Legacy Bowl presented by the Black College Hall of Fame this week. The multi-day event is in its second year and focuses on the celebration of Black culture, history and career prep in addition to the postseason all-star game. The contest will be broadcast live on NFL Network on Saturday afternoon.
Ways to Watch the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl
The second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will take place on Saturday, February 25th at Yulman Stadium, home of Tulane University football. This all-star game will showcase the top NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities and will be broadcast by NFL Network. In addition to being a great opportunity for HBCU players, the Legacy Bowl will serve as a celebration of Black culture and history.