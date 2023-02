A Complete List of Prospects Invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

With the 2022 NFL season in the rearview mirror, teams across the league are shifting their focus to building and revamping their rosters ahead of the 2023 campaign. The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine is one of the first offseason events geared towards the evaluation of draft prospects and will take place in Indianapolis from February 28 to March 6. A total of 319 prospects were invited to the week-long skills showcase.