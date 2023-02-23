A Look Back at the 49ers History with HBCU Legends

Rice played four seasons with the Delta Devils and helped MVSU compile a record of 21-9-1, including school best mark of 9-2 during the 1984 season. Many of the NCAA 1-AA, SWAC and MVSU records set by Rice still stand, and he is the only first round draft pick out of MVSU (No. 16 in 1985 NFL Draft). The Hall of Famer spent 16 of his 20 seasons in the league with the 49ers and had short stints with the Oakland Raiders and Seattle Seahawks near the end of his career. He is an inductee of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the 49ers Hall of Fame, the College Football Hall of Fame, the Black College Football Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Rice is a 13-time Pro Bowler, an 11-time First Team All-Pro and still owns notable receiving records, including most 1,000-yard receiving seasons (14), total touchdowns (208) and combined net yards (23,546).