Ways to Watch the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl

The second annual HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will take place on Saturday, February 25th at Yulman Stadium, home of Tulane University football. This all-star game will showcase the top NFL draft-eligible players from historically Black colleges and universities and will be broadcast by NFL Network. In addition to being a great opportunity for HBCU players, the Legacy Bowl will serve as a celebration of Black culture and history.
Additionally, HBCU athletes will have the opportunity to connect with some of the nation's top employers in a career fair on Thursday and Friday, February 23 and 24 that will also include career counseling and professional development with workshops in resume writing and interviewing.
You can find the complete list of players participating in the HBCU Legacy Bowl here.
HOW TO WATCH
Watch the HBCU Legacy Bowl on TV
Saturday, February 25
NFL Network |1:00 p.m. PT