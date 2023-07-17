Morning Report: Previewing the 49ers Matchup vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, July 17th.
New and Notable
49ers 2023 Opponent Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers
The countdown to training camp and the 2023 NFL regular season has begun with the league releasing report days for each of the 32 clubs. The San Francisco 49ers have set a rookie report day of July 18, and veterans are expected back in Santa Clara a week later on July 25.
As all 32 teams begin gearing up for training camp, 49ers.com is breaking down some of the key matchups of the upcoming season in this 2023 opponent preview series. We'll also hear directly from the opposition on their club's biggest offseason moves.
49ers 2023 Roster Breakdown: Defensive Line
Building a strong defensive line is always a top priority for the 49ers. As the team entered the 2023 season, that priority remained the same.
"We had a lot of conversations about how we can make a really good team even better, and that's a hard thing to do," general manager John Lynch said during the 49ers 2023 State of the Franchise. "We tried to get a grasp on where can we be better, and the thing we kept coming back to was the defensive line.
49ers Announce Schedule for 2023 Training Camp Presented by SAP
The San Francisco 49ers announced the open practice schedule for the team's 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP. All practices will take place at the SAP Performance Facility located at Levi'sⓇ Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Exclusive ticket presale for 49ers season ticket members opened Thursday, 7/13 at Noon PT, while general on-sale opens Monday, July 17 at Noon PT. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds benefit the 49ers Foundation's mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Offensive lineman Matt Pryor and running back Jordan Mason taught football fundamentals to athletes with Down syndrome to make the game fun and accessible to all.