Morning Report: Players to Watch Following 'Breakthrough' Sophomore Seasons

New and Notable

2023 NFL Combine Top Performers vs. 49ers Equivalents

General manager John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers scouting department have concluded their in-person evaluations of the top 319 prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. As is the case each year, prospects saw their draft capital rise with impressive performances on the field and in the interview room while personnel from all 32 teams observed their talents. Although the 49ers won't be making picks prior to the third round in the 2023 NFL Draft, the combine remains a critical part of the draft process for the organization that is looking to add depth at several positions this offseason.