Morning Report: Players to Watch Following 'Breakthrough' Sophomore Seasons

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 8th.
New and Notable
2023 NFL Combine Top Performers vs. 49ers Equivalents
General manager John Lynch and the San Francisco 49ers scouting department have concluded their in-person evaluations of the top 319 prospects at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. As is the case each year, prospects saw their draft capital rise with impressive performances on the field and in the interview room while personnel from all 32 teams observed their talents. Although the 49ers won't be making picks prior to the third round in the 2023 NFL Draft, the combine remains a critical part of the draft process for the organization that is looking to add depth at several positions this offseason.
Young 49ers Players Who've Made Their Breakthrough Year
Despite the league's stigma of a sophomore slump, many young players came to play in the 2022 season and made a name for themselves on the San Francisco 49ers roster.
While at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, 49ers general manager John Lynch shared that his favorite part of his role is getting to watch players have breakthroughs in their game and make a mark on the league. One player Lynch spotlighted as having a "breakthrough year" is second-year defensive back Deommodore Lenoir.
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best celebrations from 49ers players throughout the 2022 season.