Morning Report: PFF Reveals 49ers Biggest Needs Following Free Agency

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, April 4.
New and Notable
2022 Offseason Needs for all 32 NFL Teams after NFL Free Agency
The 49ers have reinforced several areas of their roster in free agency, signing players like Charvarius Ward, Oren Burks and Darqueze Dennard. Now that the first wave of free agency is over, Pro Football Focus analyzed all 32 teams' rosters to see what areas could still be improved. Here's what the analytic's site had to say about the 49ers.
"While the Niners did give out a three-year, $40.5 million deal to cornerback Charvarius Ward in free agency, the position is still a need."
Read More >>>
Free Agent Facts: CB Darqueze Dennard
At the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine, Dennard ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and notched 15 bench press reps. He was ranked second on NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks' Top-Five Cornerback Prospects list.
"When push comes to shove and he's got to make a play and he's got to be physical he does it," NFL Network Analyst Mike Mayock said. "That's what separates him from most of the corners in this draft."
The Cincinnati Bengals went on to select Dennard with the 23rd-overall pick in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Read More >>>