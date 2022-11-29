Powered By

Morning Report:  PFF Lists 49ers Top Performers vs. Saints

Nov 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, November 29th.

Warner, Williams and Ebukam Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #NOvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers did what no other team has been able to do against the New Orleans Saints in over 20 years - hold them scoreless for an entire game. And as luck would have it, the last team to shut out the Saints was San Francisco in the final game of the 2001 regular season. Sunday's 13-0 victory was a defensive struggle in which DeMeco Ryans' unit robbed New Orleans of two scoring opportunities inside the 10 yard line and limited the rushing attack to just 63 yards.

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!

Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.

The traditional Pro Bowl is getting a shakeup in 2023, taking on a new, week-long format and a new name - the Pro Bowl Games. Pro Bowl players will participate in skills competitions and the league's first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.

Vote for your favorite 49ers players now at 49ers.com/vote.

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Mitchell, Burford and More

The San Francisco 49ers extended their streak of defensive dominance on Sunday, shutting out their fourth-straight opponent in the second half and securing the 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, the victory was not an injury-free one for the 49ers, who had two of their starters exit the game early and another two miss playing time as they worked through less severe knee issues.

49ers Win Four-Straight Games; Stats and Facts from #NOvsSF

  • The San Francisco 49ers are now 50-27-2 all-time against the Saints, including a 24-12-2 record at home.
  • San Francisco improves to 2-1 against the NFC South this season and 6-5 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
  • The 49ers have won four-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
  • The team is now 4-1 at Levi's® Stadium in 2022.

