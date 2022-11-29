Morning Report:  PFF Lists 49ers Top Performers vs. Saints

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are the top 49ers headlines for Tuesday, November 29th.
New and Notable
Warner, Williams and Ebukam Among Top 49ers PFF Performers in #NOvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers did what no other team has been able to do against the New Orleans Saints in over 20 years - hold them scoreless for an entire game. And as luck would have it, the last team to shut out the Saints was San Francisco in the final game of the 2001 regular season. Sunday's 13-0 victory was a defensive struggle in which DeMeco Ryans' unit robbed New Orleans of two scoring opportunities inside the 10 yard line and limited the rushing attack to just 63 yards.
Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games
Faithful, it's Pro Bowl voting time!
Help us get your favorite San Francisco 49ers players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games at Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023.
The traditional Pro Bowl is getting a shakeup in 2023, taking on a new, week-long format and a new name - the Pro Bowl Games. Pro Bowl players will participate in skills competitions and the league's first-ever AFC vs. NFC flag football game.
Vote for your favorite 49ers players now at 49ers.com/vote.
Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Mitchell, Burford and More
The San Francisco 49ers extended their streak of defensive dominance on Sunday, shutting out their fourth-straight opponent in the second half and securing the 13-0 win over the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, the victory was not an injury-free one for the 49ers, who had two of their starters exit the game early and another two miss playing time as they worked through less severe knee issues.
49ers Win Four-Straight Games; Stats and Facts from #NOvsSF
- The San Francisco 49ers are now 50-27-2 all-time against the Saints, including a 24-12-2 record at home.
- San Francisco improves to 2-1 against the NFC South this season and 6-5 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
- The 49ers have won four-consecutive games for the first time since 2019.
- The team is now 4-1 at Levi's® Stadium in 2022.
All Fees on Us
With only four regular season home games left, all 49ers single game ticket fees* are on us. It's time to gather your friends and family for the final stretch of the 2022 season as the 49ers look to position themselves among the elite in the NFC. Don't miss matchups against the Dolphins, Buccaneers, Commanders and Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium!Skip the fees when you purchase tickets starting today, November 27 through Tuesday, November 29 at 11:59PM PT! Get your tickets now.
In the Community
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium, presented by Intel.
View photos as the team arrives to Levi's® Stadium for their Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, presented by Levi's®.
View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 12 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints at Levi's® Stadium.