Powered By

Morning Report: Patrick Willis Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

May 31, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, May 31st.

New and Notable

49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis Enters Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers legend Patrick Willis was enshrined with the Class of 2023 into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

The former 49ers linebacker joins Keena Turner, Harris Barton, Dwight Clark, Joe Montana, George Seifert, Jerry Rice and many other 49ers legends who are already a part of the Hall.

Learn More >>>

Sam Darnold Brings 'Veteran Presence' and Strong Work Ethic to 49ers

Quarterback Sam Darnold has five years of NFL experience under his belt, so it's interesting to hear how San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan described the veteran QB's approach to his first offseason with his new team.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: George Kittle Brings the Heat to BottleRock Music Festival 🔥

All-Pro, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle has never been shy to get a football field, NFL stadium or music festival stage fired up.

The San Francisco 49ers star took the mic at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival, making cameos at the Williams Sonoma culinary stage and singing a duet with Quinn XCII.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Patrick Willis Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

View some of the best photos of Patrick Willis and other Bay Area legends during the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame Enshrinement Dinner.

Patrick Willis
1 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis, Andre Ward, Julie Fondy, Buster Posey, Gary Payton
2 / 11

Patrick Willis, Andre Ward, Julie Fondy, Buster Posey, Gary Payton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
3 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Julie Fondy, Gary Payton, Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Buster Posey
4 / 11

Julie Fondy, Gary Payton, Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Buster Posey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
5 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Buster Posey, Patrick Willis
6 / 11

Buster Posey, Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
7 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis
8 / 11

Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis
9 / 11

Mike Singletary, Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Patrick Willis
10 / 11

Patrick Willis

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Gary Payton
11 / 11

Andre Ward, Patrick Willis, Gary Payton

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Attend the 2023 NFL Honors Ceremony in Arizona

Check out some of the top photos of TE George Kittle, DL Nick Bosa, RB Christian McCaffrey and other 49ers players and alumni at NFL Honors.

TE George Kittle
1 / 15

TE George Kittle

Kathryn Riley/NFL
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Arik Armstead
3 / 15

DL Arik Armstead

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa
4 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Deion Sanders
5 / 15

Deion Sanders

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
TE George Kittle
6 / 15

TE George Kittle

Cooper Neill/NFL
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey

Cooper Neill/NFL
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Nick Bosa
10 / 15

DL Nick Bosa

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Arik Armstead and Fellow 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominees
11 / 15

DL Arik Armstead and Fellow 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominees

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
TE George Kittle
12 / 15

TE George Kittle

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 15

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kathryn Riley/2023 Kathryn Riley
Deion Sanders
14 / 15

Deion Sanders

Caitlyn Epes/NFL
DL Nick Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers DL Joey Bosa
15 / 15

DL Nick Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers DL Joey Bosa

Kathryn Riley/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

The 49ers AAPI Professional Exchange organized a Muay Thai seminar for staff to learn the proper techniques of the sport at Levi's® Stadium.

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
1 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
2 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
3 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
4 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
5 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
6 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
7 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
8 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
9 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
10 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
11 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
12 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar
13 / 13

49ers APEX Hosts Muay Thai Seminar

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: PFF Names Trent Williams the NFL's Top Offensive Tackle

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Linebacker Jalen Graham

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Named a Top 10 Most Complete Team

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Update on QB Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Wide Receiver Ronnie Bell

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Breaking Down the 49ers Biggest Strengths in 2023

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Tight End Brayden Willis

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Linebacker Dee Winters

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Updated Power Rankings Following Draft and Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Rookie Defensive Lineman Robert Beal Jr.

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising