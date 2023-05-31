Morning Report: Patrick Willis Inducted into Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame

Good Morning Faithful,
New and Notable
49ers Alumnus Patrick Willis Enters Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame
On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers legend Patrick Willis was enshrined with the Class of 2023 into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.
The former 49ers linebacker joins Keena Turner, Harris Barton, Dwight Clark, Joe Montana, George Seifert, Jerry Rice and many other 49ers legends who are already a part of the Hall.
Sam Darnold Brings 'Veteran Presence' and Strong Work Ethic to 49ers
Quarterback Sam Darnold has five years of NFL experience under his belt, so it's interesting to hear how San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan described the veteran QB's approach to his first offseason with his new team.
Off the Field: George Kittle Brings the Heat to BottleRock Music Festival 🔥
All-Pro, Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle has never been shy to get a football field, NFL stadium or music festival stage fired up.
The San Francisco 49ers star took the mic at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival, making cameos at the Williams Sonoma culinary stage and singing a duet with Quinn XCII.
What to Watch
