Morning Report: #GBvsSF Game Recap

In Other News

49ers Run Game Specialist/Outside Linebackers Coach, Johnny Holland Gives an Exclusive Interview for the WON Digital Magazine

How does vision and recognition play a role as a linebacker?

I think vision is really the number one key to playing linebacker or really any position. You have to actually know what you're looking at in order for you to know what to do. We teach linebackers that something is going to tell you where you need to move, where you need to go, what you need to do. Vision is your key to get you going in the right direction.

What is your relationship like with DeMeco Ryans? How do you both complement each other when coaching the linebackers?

We have a unique relationship that goes way back. I was in Houston when we drafted him in 2006. He's one of those rare players that you draft that you feel a bond and relationship with. He's like a brother to me. We think alike, our morals are similar, we see things in a similar way in and out of football. I think one thing that DeMeco brings to our group of guys is that he's a really good teacher. He's a guy that's played the game, he's been in their shoes and players can relate to him. I think we both bring more than just being a football coach to the group. We bring life experience, experience playing in the NFL, what goes on outside of the game and we know what these guys go through as a player to get themselves focused on being able to play this game. We have a good bond.

DeMeco is a very quick learner. Once you tell him something he'll never forget it. He still remembers things I said in meeting rooms from 2006. He's an outstanding linebacker coach. He's one of the top in the league and to see him grow as a coach has been outstanding. I feel privileged to have someone like him to coach these guys.

When did you get a sense that Fred Warner would turn into the type of player/leader that he's turned into?

I probably knew it since day one. Fred came in very mature as a young player. Fred is a guy that pays attention to details in everything he does and he works on it every day. Whether it's in walk throughs, the meeting room or training room, he's always focusing on the details. I think that it's no surprise that he was doing that from day one. You see how he is three years later and what he's turning into. He's eager to learn and continues to have an open mind for learning football – that's what has made him so successful.