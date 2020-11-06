What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #GBvsSF

"Richie has been here, so he knows what he's doing. I think the most impressive thing with Richie, we were told on Monday he had a 50 percent chance of playing because he was coming off an ankle injury. He wasn't able to go last week. So, we weren't sure if we were able to have him. We found out on Tuesday he was going to be able to dress for the game. We didn't plan on using him that much because he was coming off the injury, but I was just thankful to have him. For Richie, he got a lot of opportunities tonight, but I told him before the game that regardless of what happens, I know he's going in a little bit beat up. I know he didn't get to practice this stuff. He knew a lot of pressure was on him because he saw what the gameplan was and he knew he was going to have those reps, but I was just happy that he was able to get out there and make it through the game and do a really good job when we came to him. We've got a lot of confidence in Richie. I hope in these three days away, he heals up more. It doesn't seem like he had any setbacks in the game and hopefully versus New Orleans we'll get ﻿Deebo Samuel﻿ back and get ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ back and ﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿, and hopefully we'll get a little bit more continuity in the second half with our receiver group going forward."