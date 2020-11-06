What They Said: Coaches and Players Recap #GBvsSF

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on Playing with So Many Players Out Due to Injury and COVID Protocols
"We knew at the start of the week it was going to be a challenge and then losing those three guys yesterday was obviously a bigger challenge, but I still thought we could have a game and still thought we could play better than we did tonight. Being down like that and not being at our best and going against a good team like that, usually that's usually what happens, but I know we could have done better."
Shanahan on Richie James Stepping Into a Larger Role
"Richie has been here, so he knows what he's doing. I think the most impressive thing with Richie, we were told on Monday he had a 50 percent chance of playing because he was coming off an ankle injury. He wasn't able to go last week. So, we weren't sure if we were able to have him. We found out on Tuesday he was going to be able to dress for the game. We didn't plan on using him that much because he was coming off the injury, but I was just thankful to have him. For Richie, he got a lot of opportunities tonight, but I told him before the game that regardless of what happens, I know he's going in a little bit beat up. I know he didn't get to practice this stuff. He knew a lot of pressure was on him because he saw what the gameplan was and he knew he was going to have those reps, but I was just happy that he was able to get out there and make it through the game and do a really good job when we came to him. We've got a lot of confidence in Richie. I hope in these three days away, he heals up more. It doesn't seem like he had any setbacks in the game and hopefully versus New Orleans we'll get Deebo Samuel back and get Kendrick Bourne back and Brandon Aiyuk, and hopefully we'll get a little bit more continuity in the second half with our receiver group going forward."
Shanahan on the Team's Overall Performance
"I thought our guys played hard. I thanked them for how they finished. The game was out of hand there at the end and our defense still stopped them on their last drive and allowed the offense to go out and at least keep trying to fight and get some more points on the board. We're all pretty competitive in there and I still believed we could have done better. I'm not taking anything away from Green Bay at all, but it's going to be hard to, probably, for me, ever to not feel that way."
49ers Quarterback Nick Mullens on the Offense's Week 9 Performance
"We didn't execute. I felt like we could have played a lot better than we did. Felt like we had a lot of really good plays called that gave us a lot of opportunities, and for whatever reason, we didn't connect. I'm excited to go back and watch that film because I really do, I feel like we could have got after those guys and done some good things. That's on the players and you just hope to go out there and do your best and we didn't do that tonight."
Mullens on Richie James' Performance on 'Thursday Night Football'
"Yeah, Richie's just a great football player. I've thought he's a really good football player since he's been here and he got his opportunities tonight. He's been pretty steady since he's been here, just always making plays when he has the ball in his hands. He proved that once again tonight. I think he's a great target and he always does a good job."
49ers Wide Receiver Richie James on the Status of His Ankle Injury
"I'd say about 95 percent. I'm willing to do everything I could to help this team. So if I have to get out there and play on a 95 percent ankle, I would. So that's just what I did."
Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur Recaps #SFvsSEA
"I just want to start out by saying that I thought it was a great team win. It obviously feels really good to come out here and get a win, especially on a short week. There were a lot of hours put in for the preparation. I was really happy with the play of our team. I thought the energy was there, that was something that we were looking for. I thought all three phases came to play and there were a lot of guys that had to step up and embrace new roles. It's always fun to see those guys come out on top. Again, just really proud of our team's effort."
LaFleur on the Strength of the 49ers Roster Despite Injuries
"I know they were short numbers, but again it's the National Football League and you can't take anybody for granted. I still think they've got a helluva team despite missing some big time players. I think that's a credit to the way they built that roster. I think they're extremely deep, extremely talented. Again, I know they are missing some players on both sides of the ball, but that's one of the better defenses we've played despite missing some of those guys. Then also on offense, it's always difficult going against Kyle and his staff. I think they do an outstanding job of trying to exploit your weaknesses and really attacking you and putting your defense in binds. They've got an outstanding team and I know they've been hit with an unfortunate number of injuries, but I do think that it speaks to the level of how good that football team is."
Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the Difference Between the 49ers Roster During the NFC Championship Game and Week 9 of the 2020 Season
"They're different on paper for sure. They've had some really tough injuries to some key players. But no one is feeling sorry for anybody in this league, that's the way it goes. It just has to be the next man up mentality. They had a number of young guys play and we had a number of young guys play. That's the NFL in 2020. Obviously they got hit with the injury bug a lot more than you usually see. But it's still football. It still feels great to win."