Morning Report: NFL Rule Changes and State of the 49ers QB Room

New and Notable
Lynch, Shanahan Outline 49ers QB Situation, 2023 NFL Rule Changes | 1st & 10
Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Rule Changes, Bylaws and Resolutions Approved at Annual League Meeting
Wednesday marks the final day of the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The four-day event running from March 26 to March 29 brought together NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, league officials and teams' high-ranking front office staff to discuss and vote on action items for the 2023 season. Additionally, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and CEO Jed York provided media with offseason updates regarding the team and organization.
5 Things to Know: Jon Feliciano
During the second week of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers signed Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.
While playing for the University of Miami, Feliciano started in 46 of his 48 appearances. In his collegiate games, the offensive lineman flexed his versatility by starting at left guard, right guard, left tackle and right tackle. Feliciano also earned an All-ACC honorable mention after starting all 13 games of the Hurricanes' 2014 season.
What to Watch
