Powered By

Morning Report: NFL Rule Changes and State of the 49ers QB Room

Mar 31, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 31st.

New and Notable

Lynch, Shanahan Outline 49ers QB Situation, 2023 NFL Rule Changes | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires, and NFL power rankings updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players, and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.

Learn More >>>

Rule Changes, Bylaws and Resolutions Approved at Annual League Meeting

Wednesday marks the final day of the NFL Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. The four-day event running from March 26 to March 29 brought together NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, league officials and teams' high-ranking front office staff to discuss and vote on action items for the 2023 season. Additionally, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, head coach Kyle Shanahan and CEO Jed York provided media with offseason updates regarding the team and organization.

Learn More >>>

5 Things to Know: Jon Feliciano

During the second week of free agency, the San Francisco 49ers signed Jon Feliciano to a one-year deal.

While playing for the University of Miami, Feliciano started in 46 of his 48 appearances. In his collegiate games, the offensive lineman flexed his versatility by starting at left guard, right guard, left tackle and right tackle. Feliciano also earned an All-ACC honorable mention after starting all 13 games of the Hurricanes' 2014 season.

Learn More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

49ers 2022 Photographer Spotlight: Austin Ginn

Look back at some of 49ers photographer Austin Ginn's best photos from the 2022 NFL season.

TE George Kittle
1 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
5 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason
6 / 47

QB Brock Purdy, RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
7 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings
8 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
10 / 47

Levi's® Stadium

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings
12 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
13 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
14 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
15 / 47

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, TE Tyler Kroft
16 / 47

TE George Kittle, TE Tyler Kroft

Austin Ginn/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 47

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 47

S George Odum

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
22 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
24 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
25 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Linebackers
26 / 47

49ers Linebackers

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings
27 / 47

TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
2022 San Francisco 49ers
28 / 47

2022 San Francisco 49ers

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
29 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
30 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
32 / 47

OL Spencer Burford

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
33 / 47

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
S George Odum, WR RayRay McCloud III
34 / 47

S George Odum, WR RayRay McCloud III

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
36 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Austin Ginn/49ers
Gabe Kapler
37 / 47

Gabe Kapler

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
38 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Jordan Mason
39 / 47

RB Jordan Mason

Austin Ginn/49ers
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
40 / 47

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
41 / 47

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner
42 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle
43 / 47

TE George Kittle

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
44 / 47

CB Charvarius Ward

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
45 / 47

LB Oren Burks

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
46 / 47

CB Samuel Womack III

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
47 / 47

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Welcome to The Bay: 49ers Sign 2023 Free Agents

Meet the newest San Francisco 49ers who signed with the team during the NFL free agency period.

DL Javon Hargrave
1 / 27

DL Javon Hargrave

Eric Christian Smith/AP Images
DL Javon Hargrave
2 / 27

DL Javon Hargrave

Rich Schultz/AP Images
DL Javon Hargrave
3 / 27

DL Javon Hargrave

Matt York/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
4 / 27

QB Sam Darnold

Jacob Kupferman/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
5 / 27

QB Sam Darnold

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 27

QB Sam Darnold, RB Christian McCaffrey

Nell Redmond/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
7 / 27

DL Clelin Ferrell

Rick Scuteri/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
8 / 27

DL Clelin Ferrell

Mark Zaleski/AP Images
DL Clelin Ferrell
9 / 27

DL Clelin Ferrell

John Locher/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
10 / 27

CB Isaiah Oliver

Danny Karnik/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
11 / 27

CB Isaiah Oliver

Danny Karnik/AP Images
CB Isaiah Oliver
12 / 27

CB Isaiah Oliver

John Bazemore/AP Images
S Myles Hartsfield
13 / 27

S Myles Hartsfield

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images
S Myles Hartsfield
14 / 27

S Myles Hartsfield

Jacob Kupferman/AP Images
S Myles Hartsfield
15 / 27

S Myles Hartsfield

Jacob Kupferman/AP Images
OL Jon Feliciano
16 / 27

OL Jon Feliciano

John Munson/AP Images
OL Jon Feliciano
17 / 27

OL Jon Feliciano

Daniel Kucin Jr./AP Images
OL Jon Feliciano
18 / 27

OL Jon Feliciano

Winslow Townson/AP Images
DL Austin Bryant
19 / 27

DL Austin Bryant

Adam Hunger/AP Images
DL Austin Bryant
20 / 27

DL Austin Bryant

Rick Osentoski/AP Images
DL Austin Bryant
21 / 27

DL Austin Bryant

Kirk Irwin/AP Images
K Zane Gonzalez
22 / 27

K Zane Gonzalez

Rusty Jones/AP Images
K Zane Gonzalez
23 / 27

K Zane Gonzalez

Charles Krupa/AP Images
K Zane Gonzalez
24 / 27

K Zane Gonzalez

Brian Westerholt/AP Images
OL Matt Pryor
25 / 27

OL Matt Pryor

Tyler Kaufman/AP Images
OL Matt Pryor
26 / 27

OL Matt Pryor

Darryl Webb/AP Images
OL Matt Pryor
27 / 27

OL Matt Pryor

Darryl Webb/AP Images
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2022 in Review: Best of 49ers Fans at Home

Look back at some of the best fan photos at Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2022 season.

49ers Faithful
1 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 53

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 53

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 53

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 53

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
28 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
29 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
30 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
31 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
32 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
33 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
34 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
35 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
36 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful
37 / 53

Sourdough Sam, 49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
38 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
39 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
40 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
41 / 53

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
42 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
43 / 53

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
44 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
45 / 53

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
46 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
47 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
48 / 53

49ers Faithful

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Faithful
49 / 53

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
50 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
51 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Faithful
52 / 53

49ers Faithful

Panayiota Good/49ers
49ers Faithful
53 / 53

49ers Faithful

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest Safety

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest CB Isaiah Oliver

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know 49ers Newest QB Sam Darnold

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Offensive Lineman to a One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Re-Sign Tight End to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Enter Week 2 of Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers Bolster Defense During Day 2 of Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Updates from the First Day of Free Agency

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising