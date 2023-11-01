Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Headed Into the Bye Week 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, November 1st.
Power Rankings: 49ers Head Into the Bye as a Top 10 Team
The San Francisco 49ers will officially be out of office for a few days following Tuesday's meetings and workouts. The Bye week comes at an opportune time for the red and gold, who are coming off their third-straight loss of the season and working through injuries to key playmakers on both sides of the ball.
George Kittle Nominated For 13th Annual Salute to Service Award
Since entering the league, Kittle has worked to honor, empower and connect with military members. Last year, the tight end finished as a finalist for the Salute to Service Award. Kittle's appreciation for the military community is rooted in family. His uncle Pat and grandfather Carl both served in the armed forces. He has continued to honor the sacrifices of service members and the efforts of military nonprofits through the league's My Cause My Cleats initiative, recognizing the Pat Tillman Foundation (PTF) in 2018, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) from 2019 to 2021 and Merging Vets & Players (MVP) in 2022.
Visit Like a Pro: Aaron Banks' Perfect Itinerary for the Bay Area
With no 49ers football this weekend, the Bye week serves as the perfect time to explore the stomping grounds of the Faithful. Bay Area native, Banks, shared some of his favorite spots to visit in Northern California. The offensive lineman grew up in Hayward, about 25 miles northeast of Levi's® Stadium, and attended El Cerrito High School where he played basketball and football.
49ers Release a Cornerback and Announce Other Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released CB Anthony Brown. In addition, the team signed OL Jesse Davis to the team's practice squad and released CB Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.
Jesse Davis (6-6, 309) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2015. He was waived by Seattle on August 31, 2015, and would go on to spend part of the 2016 season on the active roster and practice squad of the New York Jets and also the Miami Dolphins practice squad before signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Dolphins on January 10, 2017
Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
