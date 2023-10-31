Presented by

49ers Release a Cornerback and Announce Other Roster Moves

Oct 31, 2023 at 01:48 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released CB Anthony Brown. In addition, the team signed OL Jesse Davis to the team's practice squad and released CB Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.

Davis (6-6, 309) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2015. He was waived by Seattle on August 31, 2015, and would go on to spend part of the 2016 season on the active roster and practice squad of the New York Jets and also the Miami Dolphins practice squad before signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Dolphins on January 10, 2017. Davis went on to appear in 94 games (72 starts) with the Dolphins (2017-21) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2022).

In 2022, Davis was traded to Pittsburgh from the Minnesota Vikings on August 30, 2022, and appeared in 14 games for the Steelers.

A 32-year-old native of Asotin, WA, Davis attended the University of Idaho for four years (2010-13) where he appeared in 39 games.

Brown (5-11, 196) originally signed a one-year deal with the team on September 22, 2023, and appeared in two games this season. Sheffield (5-10, 212) originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 27, 2023. He appeared in three games and added three tackles as a standard elevation.

Related Content

news

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #CINvsSF

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

49ers Sign S Hawkins to Practice Squad; Release Norwood

The San Francisco 49ers have signed S Tayler Hawkins to the team's practice squad and released S Tre Norwood. 
news

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsMIN

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Monday Night Football" matchup vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
news

49ers Promote Two Defensive Players to the Active Roster Ahead of #SFvsCLE

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's Week 6 matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns.
news

49ers Promote Two Players to the Active Roster ahead of #DALvsSF

The 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's "Sunday Night Football" matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

49ers Announce Trade for LB Randy Gregory

The 49ers have acquired LB Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the team's 2024 sixth-round draft pick.
news

49ers Sign Running Back and Offensive Lineman to the Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed OL Ilm Manning and RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released FB Jack Colletto and DL Marlon Davidson.
news

49ers Promote WR Snead IV and CB Sheffield to the Active Roster ahead of #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers have announced multiple roster moves ahead of the team's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

49ers Sign Three Players to the Team's Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed S Tre Norwood, CB Kendall Sheffield and TE Jake Tonges to the team's practice squad and released RB Jeremy McNichols.
news

49ers Sign RB Jeremy McNichols to the Team's Practice Squad; Release TE

The San Francisco 49ers have signed RB Jeremy McNichols to the team's practice squad and released Troy Fumagalli. 
news

49ers Re-Sign CB Brown; Waive CB Swilling

The 49ers have re-signed CB Anthony Brown to a one-year deal and waived CB Tre Swilling. 
Advertising