49ers Release a Cornerback and Announce Other Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released CB Anthony Brown. In addition, the team signed OL Jesse Davis to the team's practice squad and released CB Kendall Sheffield from the practice squad.

Davis (6-6, 309) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent on May 2, 2015. He was waived by Seattle on August 31, 2015, and would go on to spend part of the 2016 season on the active roster and practice squad of the New York Jets and also the Miami Dolphins practice squad before signing a Reserve/Future contract with the Dolphins on January 10, 2017. Davis went on to appear in 94 games (72 starts) with the Dolphins (2017-21) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2022).

In 2022, Davis was traded to Pittsburgh from the Minnesota Vikings on August 30, 2022, and appeared in 14 games for the Steelers.

A 32-year-old native of Asotin, WA, Davis attended the University of Idaho for four years (2010-13) where he appeared in 39 games.