Morning Report: News From Around the NFC West

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 10.
A QB Shakeup and Other Post-Combine News Around the NFC West
With still a week left before the new league year commences, there have already been some moves across the league, including a shakeup in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers have returned from the NFL Scouting Combine and provided updates on Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa's looming contract extensions, Trey Lance's development and the future for Jimmy Garoppolo.
Now, take a look around the NFC West for other moves, news and updates as teams began to reshape their rosters for the 2022 season.
A lot can change between now and the start of the new league year. Heck, a lot can change between today and tomorrow as the league has already noticed with initial trade deals and contract extensions being made a week ahead of the start of the new league year.
The same could go for the San Francisco 49ers as the team will likely continue to tinker its roster over the course of the next several weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. With that being said, needs will always change as teams find ways to fill voids through free agency and trades. Heading into the 2022 NFL calendar year, The Athletic's Dane Brugler put together his two-round mock draft and pinpointed what he projects San Francisco to do with their first pick in April's draft.
As it stands, San Francisco isn't set to pick until late in the second round following last year's trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 overall pick. But with that being said, Brugler pinned Penn State's strong safety Jaquan Brisker as the 49ers target with the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 draft.
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed OL Jake Brendel to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.
Brendel (6-4, 299) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on February 7, 2020. After opting out of the 2020 season, Brendel appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.
He originally entered the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. Brendel spent the first few weeks of his rookie season on the Cowboys practice squad before he was released by the team on September 29, 2016. He then signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on October 11, 2016 and was later promoted to the active roster on November 19, 2016. Brendel spent three seasons with the Dolphins (2016-18) and appeared in 21 games (three starts).
