Morning Report: News From Around the NFC West

Mock Draft

A lot can change between now and the start of the new league year. Heck, a lot can change between today and tomorrow as the league has already noticed with initial trade deals and contract extensions being made a week ahead of the start of the new league year.

The same could go for the San Francisco 49ers as the team will likely continue to tinker its roster over the course of the next several weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. With that being said, needs will always change as teams find ways to fill voids through free agency and trades. Heading into the 2022 NFL calendar year, The Athletic's Dane Brugler put together his two-round mock draft and pinpointed what he projects San Francisco to do with their first pick in April's draft.