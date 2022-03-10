Powered By

Morning Report: News From Around the NFC West

Mar 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, March 10.

New and Notable

A QB Shakeup and Other Post-Combine News Around the NFC West

With still a week left before the new league year commences, there have already been some moves across the league, including a shakeup in the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers have returned from the NFL Scouting Combine and provided updates on Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa﻿'s looming contract extensions, Trey Lance﻿'s development and the future for Jimmy Garoppolo﻿.

Now, take a look around the NFC West for other moves, news and updates as teams began to reshape their rosters for the 2022 season.

Read More >>>

Mock Draft

A lot can change between now and the start of the new league year. Heck, a lot can change between today and tomorrow as the league has already noticed with initial trade deals and contract extensions being made a week ahead of the start of the new league year.

The same could go for the San Francisco 49ers as the team will likely continue to tinker its roster over the course of the next several weeks leading up to the NFL Draft. With that being said, needs will always change as teams find ways to fill voids through free agency and trades. Heading into the 2022 NFL calendar year, The Athletic's Dane Brugler put together his two-round mock draft and pinpointed what he projects San Francisco to do with their first pick in April's draft.

As it stands, San Francisco isn't set to pick until late in the second round following last year's trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 overall pick. But with that being said, Brugler pinned Penn State's strong safety Jaquan Brisker as the 49ers target with the 61st-overall pick in the 2022 draft.

Read More >>>

Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday that they have signed OL ﻿Jake Brendel﻿ to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.

Brendel (6-4, 299) originally signed with the 49ers as a free agent on February 7, 2020. After opting out of the 2020 season, Brendel appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.

He originally entered the NFL after signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. Brendel spent the first few weeks of his rookie season on the Cowboys practice squad before he was released by the team on September 29, 2016. He then signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad on October 11, 2016 and was later promoted to the active roster on November 19, 2016. Brendel spent three seasons with the Dolphins (2016-18) and appeared in 21 games (three starts).

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

49ers Best Touchdowns from the 2021 Season

Look back at some of the best touchdown and celebration photos of 49ers players during the 2021 season.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
2 / 81

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
3 / 81

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
4 / 81

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
5 / 81

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
6 / 81

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
7 / 81

WR Jauan Jennings

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
8 / 81

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
9 / 81

TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
10 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 81

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
12 / 81

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
C Alex Mack, RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Deebo Samuel
13 / 81

C Alex Mack, RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
14 / 81

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
15 / 81

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
16 / 81

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
17 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
18 / 81

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 81

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
20 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 81

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
22 / 81

RB JaMycal Hasty

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
23 / 81

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
24 / 81

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
25 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
26 / 81

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
27 / 81

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
28 / 81

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel
29 / 81

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
30 / 81

WR Trent Sherfield

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
31 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
32 / 81

49ers Offense

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
33 / 81

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
34 / 81

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
35 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
36 / 81

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
37 / 81

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle
38 / 81

FB Kyle Juszczyk, WR Deebo Samuel, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
39 / 81

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
40 / 81

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
41 / 81

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
42 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
43 / 81

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
44 / 81

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
45 / 81

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
46 / 81

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
47 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
48 / 81

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
49 / 81

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
50 / 81

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
51 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings
52 / 81

TE George Kittle, WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
53 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
54 / 81

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
55 / 81

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
56 / 81

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
57 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
58 / 81

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
59 / 81

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
60 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
61 / 81

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
62 / 81

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
63 / 81

RB Elijah Mitchell

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
64 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
65 / 81

WR Jauan Jennings

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
66 / 81

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
67 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Offense
68 / 81

49ers Offense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
69 / 81

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
70 / 81

WR Jauan Jennings

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
71 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
72 / 81

RB Elijah Mitchell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
73 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
74 / 81

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
75 / 81

RB Elijah Mitchell

Austin Ginn/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
76 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Jauan Jennings
77 / 81

WR Jauan Jennings

Austin Ginn/49ers
TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
78 / 81

TE George Kittle, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
79 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
80 / 81

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
81 / 81

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
