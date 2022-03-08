49ers Sign OL Keaton Sutherland to Reserve/Future Contract

Sutherland (6-5, 315) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Following his release from the Bengals on August 31, 2019, he was signed to the team's practice squad the following day. Sutherland appeared in one game for the Bengals prior to being waived by the team on September 25, 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins and went on to see action in three games (two starts) during the 2019 season. Sutherland was later waived by the Dolphins on September 5, 2020. Over the previous two seasons (2020-21), he spent time on the Bengals practice squad and also appeared in two games for the team.