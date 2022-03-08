Presented by

49ers Sign OL Keaton Sutherland to Reserve/Future Contract

Mar 08, 2022 at 03:25 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Tuesday they have signed OL Keaton Sutherland to a Reserve/Future contract.

Sutherland (6-5, 315) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent on May 10, 2019. Following his release from the Bengals on August 31, 2019, he was signed to the team's practice squad the following day. Sutherland appeared in one game for the Bengals prior to being waived by the team on September 25, 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins and went on to see action in three games (two starts) during the 2019 season. Sutherland was later waived by the Dolphins on September 5, 2020. Over the previous two seasons (2020-21), he spent time on the Bengals practice squad and also appeared in two games for the team.

A 25-year-old native of Flower Mound, TX, Sutherland attended Texas A&M University (2015-18) where he appeared in 44 games (33 starts) along the offensive line.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign OL Jake Brendel to a One-Year Extension

The 49ers welcome back Brendel, who appeared in 16 regular season and all three postseason games for the 49ers in 2021.
news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hires/title changes.
news

49ers Sign 11 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The 49ers announced that they have signed 11 free agents to Reserve/Future contracts.
news

49ers Activate Trenton Cannon from IR; Make Series of Roster Moves 

The 49ers have activated running back Trenton Cannon from the Injured Reserve list and made a series of other moves.
news

49ers Sign a Safety to the Team's Practice Squad

The 49ers have signed safety Jarrod Wilson to the team's practice squad.
news

49ers Announce Nick Bosa Has Cleared Concussion Protocol; Make Series of Moves

The 49ers announced on Friday that Bosa has cleared concussion protocol and has no injury designation against the Packers. Read for details.
news

49ers Activate Multiple Players from the COVID-19 List

The 49ers have activated Raheem Mostert and Josh Hokit from the COVID-19 List and released two players from the team's practice squad. 
news

49ers Announce Roster Moves Ahead of #SFvsDAL

The 49ers have activated two players from the practice squad and announced that Mitch Wishnowsky has cleared the concussion protocol. 
news

49ers Announce Week 18 Roster Moves 

The San Francisco 49ers announced the following roster moves before Week 18 matchup vs LA Rams
news

49ers Activate a CB from Reserve/COVID-19 List, Waive a Player

Cornerback Ambry Thomas has been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 List. The team also waived tight end Tanner Hudson.
news

49ers Open Practice Window for 3 Players; Add CB to Reserve/COVID-19 List

The 49ers announced that the team has opened the practice windows for CB ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿, WR ﻿Mohamed Sanu Sr.﻿ and S ﻿Tavon Wilson﻿. Read more for details.
Advertising