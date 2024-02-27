 Skip to main content
Morning Report: Look Back at Current 49ers at the NFL Combine 🗞️

Feb 27, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, February 27th.

New and Notable

5 Things to Know: 49ers California License Plate

What are 49ers CA Specialty License Plates?

The California San Francisco 49ers specialty license plate is a license plate that when you order one with the Department of Motor Vehicles, a portion of your yearly registration fees are donated to the associated charity or cause. This plate is soon to be available for 49ers Faithful to have on their autos, commercial vehicles, trailers and motorcycles with your help.

Learn More >>>

49ers Release CB Isaiah Oliver

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released CB Isaiah Oliver.

Oliver (6-0, 202) originally signed with the 49ers on March 15, 2023. In 2023, he appeared in 17 games (six starts) and registered 58 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery. He also appeared in all three postseason games.

A 26-year-old native of Phoenix, AZ, Oliver attended the University of Colorado for three years (2015-17) where he appeared in 36 games (25 starts) and registered 82 tackles, 32 passes defensed and three interceptions. While at Colorado, Oliver earned First-Team All-Pac-12 honors as a junior in 2017.

Off the Field: 49ers Share Heartfelt Messages on 2023 Season ❤️

As the final whistle from the 2023 NFL season echoed, San Francisco 49ers players took to social media to share their reflections on the year.

From accomplishing high-set goals to the season's challenging moments and everything in between, the players' posts captured just how special this year was. With lessons learned and memories cherished, the team celebrated reaching the pinnacle of professional football – competing in the Super Bowl. Their heartfelt words summed up the significance of the 2023 season and the special place it holds in the hearts of the Faithful.

Learn More >>>

49ers 2024 Opponents Set as Season Comes to a Close

The San Francisco 49ers are turning the page with the 2023 season now officially in the books. Now, it's time to look ahead to the opponents San Francisco will go toe-to-toe with in the 2024 season.

As winners of the NFC West, the 49ers will face the winners of the NFC East, the Dallas Cowboys, the champion of the NFC South, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and also the top team out of the AFC West, the Kansas City Chiefs. Additionally, they'll have matchups with every team from the AFC East and the NFC North and play every divisional opponent twice.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

Throwback to 49ers NFL Combine Headshots 🏈

View headshots of current 49ers players at the NFL Scouting Combine throughout the years.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 26

QB Brock Purdy

Kevin Sabitus/AP Images
LB Fred Warner
2 / 26

LB Fred Warner

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
TE George Kittle
3 / 26

TE George Kittle

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 26

WR Deebo Samuel

AP Images
T Trent Williams
5 / 26

T Trent Williams

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
DL Nick Bosa
6 / 26

DL Nick Bosa

AP Images
LB Dre Greenlaw
7 / 26

LB Dre Greenlaw

AP Images
WR Brandon Aiyuk
8 / 26

WR Brandon Aiyuk

AP Images
DL Arik Armstead
9 / 26

DL Arik Armstead

AP Images
P Mitch Wishnowksy
10 / 26

P Mitch Wishnowksy

AP Images
DL Kevin Givens
11 / 26

DL Kevin Givens

AP Images
DB Jason Verrett
12 / 26

DB Jason Verrett

AP Images
WR Jauan Jennings
13 / 26

WR Jauan Jennings

AP Images
DB Darrell Luter Jr.
14 / 26

DB Darrell Luter Jr.

AJ Mast/AP Images
LB Dee Winters
15 / 26

LB Dee Winters

AJ Mast/AP Images
DL Robert Beal Jr.
16 / 26

DL Robert Beal Jr.

AJ Mast/AP Images
OL Spencer Burford
17 / 26

OL Spencer Burford

Aaron Doster/AP Images
QB Sam Darnold
18 / 26

QB Sam Darnold

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
WR Ronnie Bell
19 / 26

WR Ronnie Bell

AJ Mast/AP Images
S Ji'Ayir Brown
20 / 26

S Ji'Ayir Brown

AJ Mast/AP Images
OL Nick Zakelj
21 / 26

OL Nick Zakelj

Aaron Doster/AP Images
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
22 / 26

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
TE Charlie Woerner
23 / 26

TE Charlie Woerner

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
LS Taybor Pepper
24 / 26

LS Taybor Pepper

AP Images
OL Colton McKivitz
25 / 26

OL Colton McKivitz

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
DL Randy Gregory
26 / 26

DL Randy Gregory

Ben Liebenberg/AP Images
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

