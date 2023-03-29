Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Updates on Brock Purdy

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, March 29th.
New and Notable
Four Team Updates from Kyle Shanahan at the NFL Annual League Meeting
Representatives from the San Francisco 49ers along with the other 31 NFL clubs are spending some time down in Phoenix, Arizona this week for the NFL Annual League Meeting. The event runs from March 26 to March 29 and brings together NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, league officials and teams' high-ranking front office staff to discuss and vote on action items for the 2023 season.
Learn More >>>
ProFootballTalk Names 49ers the Best Backfield in the NFL
The San Francisco 49ers have a stacked offensive backfield, possessing do-it-all talent in elite players such as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The combination of statistical league-leading players and head coach Kyle Shanahan's run-first offensive scheme makes the 49ers a scary offense to defend.
Learn More >>>
What to Watch
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best fan photos at Levi's® Stadium throughout the 2022 season.
Look back at some of the best touchdowns throughout the 2022 season.