Powered By

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Latest Updates Following Week 9 Bye 🗞️

Nov 09, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, November 9th.

New and Notable

Shanahan Shares Week 10 Injury Updates and Adjustments for #SFvsJAX

There's a refreshed energy in the building as the San Francisco 49ers got the practice week officially underway on Wednesday afternoon. While the Bye allowed the 49ers time to recover from the wear and tear of the first half, there is a palpable eagerness in the locker room to return to action and snap the team's current three-game losing streak.

Learn More >>>

49ers Alumni Inspire the Next Generation of Athletes

To celebrate Alumni Weekend presented by Devcon Construction, San Francisco 49ers alumni hosted the Gunderson High School boys varsity football team for an afternoon of conversation and mentorship in the 49ers Museum. The event was more than just a casual meet-and-greet, it was a meaningful interaction between the experienced former players and the aspiring high school athletes.

Learn More >>>

Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week

The San Francisco 49ers emerged as the leaders of the NFC West following the Week 9 Bye. While the 49ers took some time off to recover from the first half of the season, the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks all dropped their matchups on Sunday, lifting San Francisco back to the top of the division standings.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: George Kittle Makes MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 🇺🇸

"The People's Tight End" George Kittle is earning national recognition not just from his talent on the field, but also for his continuous commitment to giving back to the military community.

Moments after Kittle was nominated for the NFL's 13th annual Salute to Service Award, the tight end made the MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 by We Are The Mighty, a veteran-led digital publisher.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign OL Byrd to the Practice Squad

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Henry Byrd to the team's practice squad.

Byrd (6-5, 310) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. He was waived by the team on August 29, 2023, and signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad two days later, where he remained until being released from the team on November 4.

A 24-year-old native of Nashville, TN, Byrd attended Princeton University for four years (2018-22) where he appeared in 40 games and twice earned First-Team All-Ivy League honors (2021-22).

🏈 Injury Report

Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 10

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Players Take On the Practice Field for Jacksonville Matchup ☀️

View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

DL Nick Bosa
1 / 24

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
2 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
3 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
4 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 24

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
6 / 24

2023 San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Jake Moody
7 / 24

K Jake Moody

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
8 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
9 / 24

LB Randy Gregory

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead
10 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrelll, DL Arik Armstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
11 / 24

LS Taybor Pepper

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brandon Allen
12 / 24

QB Brandon Allen

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
13 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
14 / 24

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Drake Jackson
15 / 24

DL Drake Jackson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
16 / 24

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Austin Bryant
17 / 24

DL Austin Bryant

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
18 / 24

S George Odum

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
19 / 24

DL Clelin Ferrell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
20 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
21 / 24

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
22 / 24

OL Ilm Manning

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
23 / 24

QB Sam Darnold

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
24 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Empower Bay Area Youth at 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

San Francisco 49ers alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon and Curtis Taylor hosted the Gunderson High School boys varsity football team for an afternoon of conversation and mentorship in the 49ers Museum.

49ers Alumnus C.J. Spillman
1 / 12

49ers Alumnus C.J. Spillman

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
2 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon, Curtis Taylor
3 / 12

49ers Alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon, Curtis Taylor

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
4 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon
5 / 12

49ers Alumni Ronnie Heard, Curtis Taylor, C.J. Spillman, Reggie Smith, Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison
6 / 12

Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
7 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon
8 / 12

49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
9 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Alumnus Curtis Taylor, Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison
10 / 12

49ers Alumnus Curtis Taylor, Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project
11 / 12

49ers 2023 Alumni Legacy Project

Kym Fortino/49ers
Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison, 49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon
12 / 12

Gunderson High School Football Head Coach Jason Harrison, 49ers Alumnus Anthony Dixon

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

We Gave Our Social Media Team a Disposable Camera... Here’s What Happened 👀

Go behind the scenes at the 49ers team photo day with social media coordinator Keana Jurado.

QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold
1 / 19

QB Brock Purdy, QB Sam Darnold

Keana Jurado/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
2 / 19

TE Brayden Willis

Keana Jurado/49ers
LB Jalen Graham, LB Oren Burks
3 / 19

LB Jalen Graham, LB Oren Burks

Keana Jurado/49ers
S George Odum, TE George Kittle
4 / 19

S George Odum, TE George Kittle

Keana Jurado/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
5 / 19

TE Charlie Woerner

Keana Jurado/49ers
DL Drake Jackson, DL Austin Bryant
6 / 19

DL Drake Jackson, DL Austin Bryant

Keana Jurado/49ers
WR Ronnie Bell
7 / 19

WR Ronnie Bell

Keana Jurado/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 19

S Talanoa Hufanga

Keana Jurado/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Kevin Givens DL Javon Hargrave
9 / 19

DL Clelin Ferrell, DL T.Y. McGill, DL Kevin Givens DL Javon Hargrave

Keana Jurado/49ers
TE George Kittle
10 / 19

TE George Kittle

Keana Jurado/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
11 / 19

CB Charvarius Ward

Keana Jurado/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 19

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Keana Jurado/49ers
TE Jake Tonges, TE Ross Dwelley, TE George Kittle
13 / 19

TE Jake Tonges, TE Ross Dwelley, TE George Kittle

Keana Jurado/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV, WR Chris Conley, TE George Kittle
14 / 19

WR Willie Snead IV, WR Chris Conley, TE George Kittle

Keana Jurado/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
15 / 19

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Keana Jurado/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
16 / 19

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Keana Jurado/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
17 / 19

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Keana Jurado/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
18 / 19

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Keana Jurado/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
19 / 19

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Keana Jurado/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Listen and Subscribe

Apple:

Spotify:

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Where do the 49ers Stand in the NFL Power Rankings? 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Five Players Back in Action After the Bye 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Midseason Check In  🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Announce Trade for Defensive Lineman Chase Young 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Headed Into the Bye Week 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Aaron Banks, Dre Greenlaw 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 8 Loss to the Bengals 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on the Cincinnati Bengals  

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on QB Brock Purdy

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Shanahan, Purdy Share Initial Reactions to 'MNF' Loss

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: What You Need to Know Before the 49ers 'MNF' Game

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising