Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Shares Latest Updates Following Week 9 Bye 🗞️

Shanahan Shares Week 10 Injury Updates and Adjustments for #SFvsJAX
There's a refreshed energy in the building as the San Francisco 49ers got the practice week officially underway on Wednesday afternoon. While the Bye allowed the 49ers time to recover from the wear and tear of the first half, there is a palpable eagerness in the locker room to return to action and snap the team's current three-game losing streak.
49ers Alumni Inspire the Next Generation of Athletes
To celebrate Alumni Weekend presented by Devcon Construction, San Francisco 49ers alumni hosted the Gunderson High School boys varsity football team for an afternoon of conversation and mentorship in the 49ers Museum. The event was more than just a casual meet-and-greet, it was a meaningful interaction between the experienced former players and the aspiring high school athletes.
Power Rankings: 49ers Climb NFL Rankings During Bye Week
The San Francisco 49ers emerged as the leaders of the NFC West following the Week 9 Bye. While the 49ers took some time off to recover from the first half of the season, the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, and Seattle Seahawks all dropped their matchups on Sunday, lifting San Francisco back to the top of the division standings.
Off the Field: George Kittle Makes MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 🇺🇸
"The People's Tight End" George Kittle is earning national recognition not just from his talent on the field, but also for his continuous commitment to giving back to the military community.
Moments after Kittle was nominated for the NFL's 13th annual Salute to Service Award, the tight end made the MIGHTY 25 List of 2023 by We Are The Mighty, a veteran-led digital publisher.
49ers Sign OL Byrd to the Practice Squad
The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed OL Henry Byrd to the team's practice squad.
Byrd (6-5, 310) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 12, 2023. He was waived by the team on August 29, 2023, and signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad two days later, where he remained until being released from the team on November 4.
A 24-year-old native of Nashville, TN, Byrd attended Princeton University for four years (2018-22) where he appeared in 40 games and twice earned First-Team All-Ivy League honors (2021-22).
🏈 Injury Report
Check Out the Team's Injury Report Heading into Week 10
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
San Francisco 49ers alumni Reggie Smith, C.J. Spillman, Ronnie Heard, Anthony Dixon and Curtis Taylor hosted the Gunderson High School boys varsity football team for an afternoon of conversation and mentorship in the 49ers Museum.
Go behind the scenes at the 49ers team photo day with social media coordinator Keana Jurado.
