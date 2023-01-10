Powered By

Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Previews 49ers Wild Card Matchup vs. Seahawks

Jan 10, 2023 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 10th.

New and Notable

Stats and Facts From the 49ers 2022 Regular Season

  • The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season 13-4, marking their best regular season record since 2019 (13-3) and the third time since 1998 that the team won 13-or-more games in a single season.
  • The 49ers finished the regular season undefeated in divisional play for the first time since 1997 and for the first time since the NFC West was realigned in 2002.
  • The 49ers have won 10-consecutive games, marking the team's longest win streak since 1997 (11 games - Weeks 2-13; Week 6 Bye).

49ers Sweep the NFC West; Stats and Facts From Week 18 Win vs. Cardinals

  • The 49ers improved to 34-29 overall against Arizona, including a 19-14 mark at home.

Shanahan Breaks Down 49ers Wild Card Matchup vs. Seahawks

The final piece of the playoff puzzle fell into place for the second seeded San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of "Sunday Night Football." The Detroit Lions 20-16 win over Green Bay knocked the Packers out of contention, and as a result, the Seattle Seahawks clinched the No. 7 seed in the conference. Because of where these two NFC rivals landed in the playoff seeding, Seattle and San Francisco will meet for a third and final time during the 2022 season.

Kittle, Mitchell and Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 regular season with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and as a result, cemented themselves as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Up next for the team is a Wild Card matchup against their longtime NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. Saturday will mark the 50th meeting all-time between these two opponents, however, it's just the second time these two teams will face each other in the playoffs.

49ers Faithful Cheer on Week 18 Win at Fan Appreciation Day

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium, presented by Intel.

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

49ers Faithful
49ers Faithful

Pregame Snaps: Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers (Week 18) 📸

Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Elijah Mitchell, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

CB Charvarius Ward
CB Charvarius Ward

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

OL Jake Brendel
OL Jake Brendel

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk
RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Qwuantrezz Knight
CB Qwuantrezz Knight

DL Samson Ebukam
DL Samson Ebukam

OL Colton McKivitz
OL Colton McKivitz

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner, LB Oren Burks

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Imágenes del Partido: Cardinals vs. 49ers (Semana 18)

Mira las fotos del partido de Semana 18 entre los San Francisco 49ers y Arizona Cardinals desde el Levi's® Stadium.

RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle
RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward
LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

LB Azeez Al-Shaair
LB Azeez Al-Shaair

FB Kyle Juszczyk
FB Kyle Juszczyk

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

DB Deommodore Lenoir
DB Deommodore Lenoir

RB Christian McCaffrey
RB Christian McCaffrey

FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings
FB Kyle Juszczyk, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Jauan Jennings

CB Janoris Jenkins
CB Janoris Jenkins

OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel
OL Spencer Burford, QB Brock Purdy, OL Jake Brendel

WR Brandon Aiyuk
WR Brandon Aiyuk

OL Spencer Burford
OL Spencer Burford

DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Jimmie Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
DB Deommodore Lenoir, DB Jimmie Ward, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam
DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam

DL Charles Omenihu
DL Charles Omenihu

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

K Robbie Gould
K Robbie Gould

QB Brock Purdy
QB Brock Purdy

49ers Offense
49ers Offense

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle
WR Brandon Aiyuk, TE George Kittle

49ers Defense
49ers Defense

S Talanoa Hufanga
S Talanoa Hufanga

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

LB Fred Warner
LB Fred Warner

LB Oren Burks
LB Oren Burks

RB Elijah Mitchell
RB Elijah Mitchell

S Tashaun Gipson, DB Deommodore Lenoir
S Tashaun Gipson, DB Deommodore Lenoir

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

DL Nick Bosa
DL Nick Bosa

WR Deebo Samuel
WR Deebo Samuel

DB Jimmie Ward
DB Jimmie Ward

OL Mike McGlinchey
OL Mike McGlinchey

T Trent Williams
T Trent Williams

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

RB Jordan Mason
RB Jordan Mason

TE George Kittle
TE George Kittle

DL Jordan Willis
DL Jordan Willis

S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

WR Jauan Jennings
WR Jauan Jennings

49ers Defense
49ers Defense

