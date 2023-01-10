Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Previews 49ers Wild Card Matchup vs. Seahawks

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, January 10th.
New and Notable
Stats and Facts From the 49ers 2022 Regular Season
- The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season 13-4, marking their best regular season record since 2019 (13-3) and the third time since 1998 that the team won 13-or-more games in a single season.
- The 49ers finished the regular season undefeated in divisional play for the first time since 1997 and for the first time since the NFC West was realigned in 2002.
- The 49ers have won 10-consecutive games, marking the team's longest win streak since 1997 (11 games - Weeks 2-13; Week 6 Bye).
49ers Sweep the NFC West; Stats and Facts From Week 18 Win vs. Cardinals
- The San Francisco 49ers finished the regular season 13-4, marking their best regular season record since 2019 (13-3) and the third time since 1998 that the team won 13-or-more games in a single season.
- The 49ers improved to 34-29 overall against Arizona, including a 19-14 mark at home.
Shanahan Breaks Down 49ers Wild Card Matchup vs. Seahawks
The final piece of the playoff puzzle fell into place for the second seeded San Francisco 49ers following the conclusion of "Sunday Night Football." The Detroit Lions 20-16 win over Green Bay knocked the Packers out of contention, and as a result, the Seattle Seahawks clinched the No. 7 seed in the conference. Because of where these two NFC rivals landed in the playoff seeding, Seattle and San Francisco will meet for a third and final time during the 2022 season.
Kittle, Mitchell and Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #AZvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 regular season with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and as a result, cemented themselves as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Up next for the team is a Wild Card matchup against their longtime NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. Saturday will mark the 50th meeting all-time between these two opponents, however, it's just the second time these two teams will face each other in the playoffs.
What to Watch
Press Pass
Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 18 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium, presented by Intel.
Check out pregame images as the San Francisco 49ers prepare to take on the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's® Stadium.
Mira las fotos del partido de Semana 18 entre los San Francisco 49ers y Arizona Cardinals desde el Levi's® Stadium.