Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan Previews 49ers Wild Card Matchup vs. Seahawks

Kittle, Mitchell and Warner Top 49ers PFF Performers in #AZvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers closed out the 2022 regular season with a 38-13 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, and as a result, cemented themselves as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Up next for the team is a Wild Card matchup against their longtime NFC West rivals, the Seattle Seahawks. Saturday will mark the 50th meeting all-time between these two opponents, however, it's just the second time these two teams will face each other in the playoffs.