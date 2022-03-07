Morning Report: John Lynch is 'Excited' for Trey Lance's Future

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 7.
New and Notable
49ers Brass Says Trey Lance is 'Everything We Thought He Was and More'
While representing the 49ers organization at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, John Lynch spoke highly of Trey Lance while discussing the rookie quarterback's transition into the NFL.
"Trey is someone we're really excited about," Lynch said in Wednesday's press conference.
For those on the outside looking into what's happening in San Francisco, it can be difficult to notice Lance's skill and development in his limited game snaps since being selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance participated in a total of six regular season games (two starts) where he completed 41 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns. But a lot of his development this last season came behind the scenes.
Building a Roster: What John Lynch Looks for in NFL Prospects
A select group of college football players from around the nation have gathered at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine to perform a series of physical and mental tests for their chance to make it to the big league.
Although having attended the event every year since becoming the San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan remained in Santa Clara this week to sort out this offseason's coaching turnover and review schematics while also tuning into the combine's Zoom meetings. However, general manager John Lynch made the trip out to Indianapolis to scout talent and communicate league business with fellow teams, committees and agents face-to-face.
49ers Give Updates on Mike McGlinchey, Javon Kinlaw's Potential Returns
San Francisco lost two first-round starters midway through their 2021 campaign: right tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
After starting in all 52 games in which he appeared, San Francisco's right tackle suffered a torn quad during the team's Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The injury, which required surgery, forced him to miss the remaining 12 games of San Francisco's season.
General manager John Lynch spoke with the media during the scouting combine and shared that McGlinchey is making good progress with his surgically repaired right quadricep.
Say Cheese
Look back at some of the best sideline photos of 49ers players and coaches during the 2021 season.