Morning Report: John Lynch is 'Excited' for Trey Lance's Future

Mar 07, 2022 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Monday, March 7.

New and Notable

49ers Brass Says Trey Lance is 'Everything We Thought He Was and More'

While representing the 49ers organization at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, John Lynch spoke highly of Trey Lance while discussing the rookie quarterback's transition into the NFL.

"Trey is someone we're really excited about," Lynch said in Wednesday's press conference.

For those on the outside looking into what's happening in San Francisco, it can be difficult to notice Lance's skill and development in his limited game snaps since being selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance participated in a total of six regular season games (two starts) where he completed 41 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns. But a lot of his development this last season came behind the scenes.

Building a Roster: What John Lynch Looks for in NFL Prospects

A select group of college football players from around the nation have gathered at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine to perform a series of physical and mental tests for their chance to make it to the big league.

Although having attended the event every year since becoming the San Francisco 49ers head coach, Kyle Shanahan remained in Santa Clara this week to sort out this offseason's coaching turnover and review schematics while also tuning into the combine's Zoom meetings. However, general manager John Lynch made the trip out to Indianapolis to scout talent and communicate league business with fellow teams, committees and agents face-to-face.

49ers Give Updates on Mike McGlinchey, Javon Kinlaw's Potential Returns

San Francisco lost two first-round starters midway through their 2021 campaign: right tackle Mike McGlinchey and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw﻿.

After starting in all 52 games in which he appeared, San Francisco's right tackle suffered a torn quad during the team's Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The injury, which required surgery, forced him to miss the remaining 12 games of San Francisco's season.

General manager John Lynch spoke with the media during the scouting combine and shared that McGlinchey is making good progress with his surgically repaired right quadricep.

Say Cheese

49ers Best Sideline Portraits from the 2021 Season

Look back at some of the best sideline photos of 49ers players and coaches during the 2021 season.

DB Jimmie Ward
1 / 123

DB Jimmie Ward

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman, DL Nick Bosa
2 / 123

CB Josh Norman, DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
3 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
4 / 123

DL Arik Armstead

Michael Zagaris/49ers
T Trent Williams
5 / 123

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
6 / 123

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
7 / 123

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
8 / 123

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
9 / 123

DL Charles Omenihu

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
10 / 123

49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
11 / 123

WR Trent Sherfield, WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
12 / 123

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
13 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner
14 / 123

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa
15 / 123

LB Fred Warner, DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 123

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
17 / 123

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 123

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Travis Benjamin, RB JaMycal Hasty
19 / 123

WR Trent Sherfield, WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Travis Benjamin, RB JaMycal Hasty

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
20 / 123

DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel
21 / 123

LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance
22 / 123

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam, DL Nick Bosa, DL Arden Key, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek
23 / 123

DL Samson Ebukam, DL Nick Bosa, DL Arden Key, Defensive Line Coach Kris Kocurek

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
24 / 123

S Talanoa Hufanga

Meg Williams/49ers
T Trent Williams
25 / 123

T Trent Williams

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
26 / 123

DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk
27 / 123

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., FB Kyle Juszczyk

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
28 / 123

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, DL Nick Bosa
29 / 123

T Trent Williams, DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner
30 / 123

S Talanoa Hufanga, LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Trey Sermon
31 / 123

RB Trey Sermon

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
32 / 123

S Jaquiski Tartt

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
33 / 123

49ers Defense

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
34 / 123

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
35 / 123

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
36 / 123

DL Nick Bosa

Michael Zagaris/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
37 / 123

RB Elijah Mitchell, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
38 / 123

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
RB JaMycal Hasty
39 / 123

RB JaMycal Hasty

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk
40 / 123

RB Elijah Mitchell, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LS Taybor Pepper
41 / 123

LS Taybor Pepper

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
42 / 123

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam
43 / 123

DL Nick Bosa, DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Trey Lance
44 / 123

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
45 / 123

C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Trey Lance, OL Laken Tomlinson
46 / 123

QB Trey Lance, OL Laken Tomlinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead
47 / 123

DL Arik Armstead

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
48 / 123

49ers Defensive Line

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
49 / 123

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
K Robbie Gould
50 / 123

K Robbie Gould

Meg Williams/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
51 / 123

DL D.J. Jones

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Tom Compton, OL Daniel Brunskill, C Alex Mack
52 / 123

OL Tom Compton, OL Daniel Brunskill, C Alex Mack

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Arden Key, DL Nick Bosa
53 / 123

DL Arden Key, DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk
54 / 123

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould
55 / 123

P Mitch Wishnowsky, LS Taybor Pepper, K Robbie Gould

Austin Ginn/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, TE George Kittle
56 / 123

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan, TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward
57 / 123

LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
58 / 123

OL Jaylon Moore

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle
59 / 123

DL Arik Armstead, LB Fred Warner, TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, S Jaquiski Tartt
60 / 123

LB Fred Warner, S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
OL Laken Tomlinson
61 / 123

OL Laken Tomlinson

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
62 / 123

LB Marcell Harris

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Josh Norman
63 / 123

CB Josh Norman

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
64 / 123

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack, WR Deebo Samuel
65 / 123

C Alex Mack, WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Fred Warner, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
66 / 123

LB Fred Warner, Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
67 / 123

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Josh Norman, CB Ambry Thomas
68 / 123

CB Josh Norman, CB Ambry Thomas

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Trent Sherfield, WR Brandon Aiyuk
69 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Trent Sherfield, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward, T Trent Williams
70 / 123

LB Fred Warner, DB Jimmie Ward, T Trent Williams

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Marcell Harris
71 / 123

LB Marcell Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
72 / 123

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
73 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
TE George Kittle
74 / 123

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
75 / 123

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
76 / 123

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
77 / 123

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
78 / 123

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
79 / 123

LB Fred Warner

Meg Williams/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
80 / 123

DT Javon Kinlaw

Meg Williams/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, QB Trey Lance
81 / 123

DB Deommodore Lenoir, QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
RB Raheem Mostert
82 / 123

RB Raheem Mostert

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Marcell Harris, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner
83 / 123

LB Marcell Harris, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
84 / 123

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner
85 / 123

DL Nick Bosa, LB Fred Warner

Michael Zagaris/49ers
QB Trey Lance
86 / 123

QB Trey Lance

Meg Williams/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Ross Dwelley
87 / 123

FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
88 / 123

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
89 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
90 / 123

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Jaquiski Tartt
91 / 123

S Jaquiski Tartt

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
92 / 123

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Azeez Al-Shaair
93 / 123

LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
94 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead
95 / 123

DL Nick Bosa, DL Arik Armstead

Meg Williams/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu, DL Arden Key
96 / 123

DL Charles Omenihu, DL Arden Key

Michael Zagaris/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair
97 / 123

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner, LB Azeez Al-Shaair

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
98 / 123

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL D.J. Jones
99 / 123

DL D.J. Jones

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
100 / 123

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
C Alex Mack
101 / 123

C Alex Mack

Michael Zagaris/49ers
DL Arik Armstead, DL Samson Ebukam, DL D.J. Jones, DL Kevin Givens
102 / 123

DL Arik Armstead, DL Samson Ebukam, DL D.J. Jones, DL Kevin Givens

Michael Zagaris/49ers
TE Ross Dwelley
103 / 123

TE Ross Dwelley

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson, CB Ambry Thomas, DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga
104 / 123

CB Dontae Johnson, CB Ambry Thomas, DB Deommodore Lenoir, S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
105 / 123

DL Nick Bosa

Meg Williams/49ers
LB Fred Warner
106 / 123

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Arden Key
107 / 123

DL Arden Key

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Trey Lance
108 / 123

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle
109 / 123

DB Jimmie Ward, TE George Kittle

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.
110 / 123

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Jimmie Ward
111 / 123

DB Jimmie Ward

Meg Williams/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
112 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
113 / 123

TE George Kittle

Meg Williams/49ers
CB Jason Verrett
114 / 123

CB Jason Verrett

Michael Zagaris/49ers
CB K'Waun Williams
115 / 123

CB K'Waun Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Dontae Johnson
116 / 123

CB Dontae Johnson

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
117 / 123

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defensive Line
118 / 123

49ers Defensive Line

Michael Zagaris/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
119 / 123

OL Jake Brendel

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
120 / 123

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
121 / 123

DL Nick Bosa

Kym Fortino/49ers
C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams
122 / 123

C Alex Mack, OL Laken Tomlinson, T Trent Williams

Michael Zagaris/49ers
WR Trent Sherfield
123 / 123

WR Trent Sherfield

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising