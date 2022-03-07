Morning Report: John Lynch is 'Excited' for Trey Lance's Future

New and Notable

49ers Brass Says Trey Lance is 'Everything We Thought He Was and More'

For those on the outside looking into what's happening in San Francisco, it can be difficult to notice Lance's skill and development in his limited game snaps since being selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance participated in a total of six regular season games (two starts) where he completed 41 passes for 603 yards and five touchdowns. But a lot of his development this last season came behind the scenes.