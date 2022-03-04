49ers Give Updates on Mike McGlinchey, Javon Kinlaw's Potential Returns

San Francisco lost two first-round starters midway through their 2021 campaign: right tackle ﻿Mike McGlinchey﻿ and defensive tackle ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿.

After starting in all 52 games in which he appeared, San Francisco's right tackle suffered a torn quad during the team's Week 9 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The injury, which required surgery, forced him to miss the remaining 12 games of San Francisco's season.

General manager John Lynch spoke with the media during the scouting combine and shared that McGlinchey is making good progress with his surgically repaired right quadricep.

"Mike's doing well. He had a significant surgery to repair that quad tendon. Just as Mike has always done, he attacks everything 100 percent and his rehab is going really well. So, we're pleased with his progress. We're going to give him the time he needs so he not only gets back, but he gets back and is pain free and can play like we believe he's capable of playing."

Kinlaw, who was hoped to put together a revived sophomore campaign, was limited to just four games before undergoing an ACL reconstruction surgery back in October. The defensive tackle was dealing with chronic affects to his knee that held him out of practices earlier in the season and ultimately led him to miss the remainder of the year.

Since, Lynch revealed that Kinlaw's rehab is progressing as anticipated. He spent his time away from the team rehabbing at the same facility teammate ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ did in Los Angeles, where he recovered from a similar injury a year prior. Since, he has returned to the team facility and appears to be on track in his recovery.

"He's doing really well. He really is," Lynch said. "He was down in LA for a long time – kind of got on the Bosa program. He was rehabbing at the same place that he did… Felt like he could get more one-on-one attention down there. And I think it worked out well. He moved up to our place. The same guy that we used as a specialist to come in who's worked with all kinds of athletes, and is really skilled, has been working with he and Mike and they both made tremendous gains.

"So, it's nice to see Javon walking around with a smile. He's not in pain anymore. He's a big man, right? I think the plan is he could be back there in the offseason program, but we want to make sure that he is fully rehabbed. We don't want to rush this because he's so critical to our success. He's got such a high ceiling; we want to see him helping."