Morning Report: Joe Staley Previews 49ers Week 13 Matchup in Seattle

Elijah Mitchell's Outing vs. Vikings Earns Two Weekly Player Nominations

San Francisco's running back has carried his way into not one, but two player of the week honors in Week 12. Coming off of finger surgery just 12 days prior, Elijah Mitchell notched his second-highest rushing total of the season in the 49ers 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His efforts on Sunday earned him a FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination and Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week mention.