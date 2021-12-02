Morning Report: Joe Staley Previews 49ers Week 13 Matchup in Seattle

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 2.
New and Notable
You've Got Mail Podcast Ep 33: Joe Staley
Staley discussed what's led to the 49ers recent turnaround, how he's seen Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel progress in 2021, his take on the shape of the NFC West and previewed the Week 13 game against the Seahawks and how the 49ers can capitalize on their recent struggles.
Elijah Mitchell's Outing vs. Vikings Earns Two Weekly Player Nominations
San Francisco's running back has carried his way into not one, but two player of the week honors in Week 12. Coming off of finger surgery just 12 days prior, Elijah Mitchell notched his second-highest rushing total of the season in the 49ers 34-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His efforts on Sunday earned him a FedEx Ground Player of the Week nomination and Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week mention.
Mitchell finished the day posting 133 yards rushing on 27 carries and a touchdown. He was also tied for a team-high six targets and added 35 yards receiving. His outing against the Vikings notched the fourth 100-yard game of his young NFL career.
Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Justin March and S Doug Middleton to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad Injured Reserve List and released S Kai Nacua.
Inside the Oval: Christine Zambetti, 49ers Senior Manager of Graphic Design
In the 23rd episode of "Inside the Oval" presented by Dignity Health, Christine Zambetti discussed her journey from the SEC to the NFL, what designers should add to their resumes, her favorite projects as a member of the 49ers and more.
In the Community
75 for 75
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
December 3, 1990
Animosity between the 49ers and the New York Giants neared its peak in 1990 when the NFL's two best teams, both sporting 10-1 records, met at Candlestick Park in a classic defensive bloodbath.
"That was the most physical football game I remember playing at Candlestick," 49ers Pro Bowl defensive back Ronnie Lott said. "Two great defenses slugging it out."
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.