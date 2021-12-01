49ers Announce a Series of Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced on Wednesday they have signed LB Justin March and S Doug Middleton to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad Injured Reserve List and released S Kai Nacua.

March (6-0, 222) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent on May 11, 2015. Throughout his six-year career with the Chiefs (2015-16), Miami Dolphins (2017), Seattle Seahawks (2017) and Dallas Cowboys (2017-20), he has appeared in 59 games (five starts) and registered 29 tackles and three passes defensed. March was signed by the Tennessee Titans on May 6, 2021. He was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List on August 26 and was later released on September 6.

A 28-year-old native of Danville, IL, March attended the University of Akron, where he appeared in 46 games (35 starts) and finished with 250 tackles, 14 passes defensed, four interceptions and 3.5 sacks.

Middleton (6-0, 210) originally entered the NFL after signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent on May 6, 2016. Throughout his five-year career with the Jets (2016-18), Miami Dolphins (2019) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2019-20), he has appeared in 24 games (four starts) and registered 28 tackles and four passes defensed. Middleton was signed by the Carolina Panthers on August 4, 2021. He was waived by the team on August 28, signed to the team's practice squad on October 13 and was released the following day.