Morning Report:Jeff Wilson Jr. Sets New Career-Long Rush vs. Broncos

Wilson Jr. Records Career-Long Run; 49ers Defense Limits Broncos
- The 49ers defense forced the Denver Broncos to punt 10 times, marking the most punts recorded by an opponent against the Niners since 2016 (10 punts vs. Los Angeles Rams in Week 1).
- RB Jeff Wilson Jr. recorded 12 carries for 75 yards, including a career-long 37-yard rush.
Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Trent Williams, Azeez Al-Shaair
As the San Francisco 49ers begin game planning for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, the team will be doing so without left tackle Trent Williams and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair in the mix. On Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed his initial injury reports for both players. Williams did in fact suffer a high ankle sprain, and Al-Shaair sustained an MCL sprain in the team's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday night.
This Day in The Bay
September 27, 1970
On this day in The Bay, 49ers fullback Ken Willard carried the ball 22 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-31 win over the Cleveland Browns at Kezar Stadium.