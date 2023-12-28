Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into Week 17 🗞️

Dec 28, 2023 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 28th.

New and Notable

Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF

The San Francisco 49ers are still in control of their own destiny despite a 33-19 Christmas night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco (11-4) remains at the top of the NFC standings because of their better conference record than the Detroit Lions (11-4) and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4). To ensure they retain the No. 1 seed, they'll have to win their final two games of the regular season slate.

Learn More >>>

Deebo Samuel, Ji'Ayir Brown Added to Injury List; Joseph-Day Makes Practice Debut

With a short turnaround in Week 17 and East Coast road trip on the books, the San Francisco 49ers have put their Christmas night loss behind them and moved onto preparations for what has turned into a must-win game against the Washington Commanders.

"We were so hyped up and excited for an opportunity to show the world how good we are, but I think Kyle (Shanahan) did a really good job in the team meeting today putting it to bed," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "When you look at it, there's a lot of silver linings, and with a team like this, how we've bounced back before and how mature we are, I think it could be a benefit for us down the road."

Learn More >>>

NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Contender Entering Week 17

The San Francisco 49ers didn't close out Christmas the way they had hoped, dropping their Week 16 matchup 33-19 to the Baltimore Ravens. The silver lining of it all is that San Francisco had some breathing room in terms of the conference standings, and if the team can win its next two games, they can lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Learn More >>>

49ers Sign DL and OL to One-Year Deals; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and OL Matt Pryor to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jeremy McNichols. In addition, the team signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez and WR Willie Snead IV to the practice squad and opened the practice window for WR Danny Gray (Injured Reserve List).

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

📸 Say Cheese

49ers Faithful Bring the Christmas Spirit to Levi's® Stadium 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

49ers Faithful
1 / 27

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
10 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
11 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
12 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
13 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
15 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
16 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
17 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
19 / 27

49ers Faithful

Vic Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
20 / 27

49ers Faithful

Ben Warden/49ers
49ers Faithful
21 / 27

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
23 / 27

49ers Faithful

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Faithful
24 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
27 / 27

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers Players Arrive at Levi's® Stadium for Week 16 vs. the Ravens

View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Christmas Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by Levi's®.

TE George Kittle
1 / 30

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 30

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 30

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody, LS Taybor Pepper
4 / 30

K Jake Moody, LS Taybor Pepper

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Javon Hargrave
5 / 30

DL Javon Hargrave

Kym Fortino/49ers
K Jake Moody
6 / 30

K Jake Moody

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
7 / 30

CB Isaiah Oliver

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
8 / 30

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Curtis Robinson
9 / 30

LB Curtis Robinson

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
10 / 30

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Sam Darnold
11 / 30

QB Sam Darnold

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jesse Davis
12 / 30

OL Jesse Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Ilm Manning
13 / 30

OL Ilm Manning

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Kalia Davis
14 / 30

DL Kalia Davis

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Brayden Willis
15 / 30

TE Brayden Willis

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Chris Conley
16 / 30

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
17 / 30

WR Willie Snead IV

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL T.Y. McGill
18 / 30

DL T.Y. McGill

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Ben Bartch
19 / 30

OL Ben Bartch

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
20 / 30

DL Kevin Givens

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Spencer Burford
21 / 30

OL Spencer Burford

Austin Ginn/49ers
CB Samuel Womack III
22 / 30

CB Samuel Womack III

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell
23 / 30

DL Clelin Ferrell

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
24 / 30

LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Robert Beal Jr.
25 / 30

DL Robert Beal Jr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
OL Jaylon Moore
26 / 30

OL Jaylon Moore

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Oren Burks
27 / 30

LB Oren Burks

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
28 / 30

LB Dre Greenlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Randy Gregory
29 / 30

LB Randy Gregory

Austin Ginn/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
30 / 30

DT Javon Kinlaw

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Happy Birthday to Brock Purdy!

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy celebrates his birthday on December 27.

QB Brock Purdy
1 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
2 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
3 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
4 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
5 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
6 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
7 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
8 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
9 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
11 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
12 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
13 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
14 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
15 / 15

QB Brock Purdy

Noah Hammerman/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Week 16 Loss to the Ravens 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Scouting Report on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Kittle Shares Stories Behind His Viral NFL Moments 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Week 16 Power Rankings are In and the 49ers are On Top🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Hargrave, Lenoir and Other 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Secure NFC West Title 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Brock Purdy Set to Make Arizona Debut 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Purdy, McCaffrey Receive NFL Weekly Awards 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: NFL Power Rankings Heading Into Week 15 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SEAvsSF 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Recapping the 49ers Win Over the Seattle Seahawks 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising