Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into Week 17 🗞️

Deebo Samuel, Ji'Ayir Brown Added to Injury List; Joseph-Day Makes Practice Debut

With a short turnaround in Week 17 and East Coast road trip on the books, the San Francisco 49ers have put their Christmas night loss behind them and moved onto preparations for what has turned into a must-win game against the Washington Commanders.

"We were so hyped up and excited for an opportunity to show the world how good we are, but I think Kyle (Shanahan) did a really good job in the team meeting today putting it to bed," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "When you look at it, there's a lot of silver linings, and with a team like this, how we've bounced back before and how mature we are, I think it could be a benefit for us down the road."