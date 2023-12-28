Morning Report: Injury Updates Heading into Week 17 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, December 28th.
New and Notable
Purdy Expected to be 'Fine' in Week 17; 3 Takeaways Following #BALvsSF
The San Francisco 49ers are still in control of their own destiny despite a 33-19 Christmas night loss to the Baltimore Ravens. San Francisco (11-4) remains at the top of the NFC standings because of their better conference record than the Detroit Lions (11-4) and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Philadelphia Eagles (11-4). To ensure they retain the No. 1 seed, they'll have to win their final two games of the regular season slate.
Deebo Samuel, Ji'Ayir Brown Added to Injury List; Joseph-Day Makes Practice Debut
With a short turnaround in Week 17 and East Coast road trip on the books, the San Francisco 49ers have put their Christmas night loss behind them and moved onto preparations for what has turned into a must-win game against the Washington Commanders.
"We were so hyped up and excited for an opportunity to show the world how good we are, but I think Kyle (Shanahan) did a really good job in the team meeting today putting it to bed," defensive lineman Nick Bosa said. "When you look at it, there's a lot of silver linings, and with a team like this, how we've bounced back before and how mature we are, I think it could be a benefit for us down the road."
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Remain a Top Contender Entering Week 17
The San Francisco 49ers didn't close out Christmas the way they had hoped, dropping their Week 16 matchup 33-19 to the Baltimore Ravens. The silver lining of it all is that San Francisco had some breathing room in terms of the conference standings, and if the team can win its next two games, they can lock up the NFC's No. 1 seed.
49ers Sign DL and OL to One-Year Deals; Announce Additional Roster Moves
The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and OL Matt Pryor to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jeremy McNichols. In addition, the team signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez and WR Willie Snead IV to the practice squad and opened the practice window for WR Danny Gray (Injured Reserve List).
📽 What to Watch
📸 Say Cheese
View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
View photos as the team arrived to the locker room for their Christmas Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, presented by Levi's®.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy celebrates his birthday on December 27.