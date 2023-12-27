49ers Sign DL and OL to One-Year Deals; Announce Additional Roster Moves

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed DL Sebastian Joseph-Day and OL Matt Pryor to one-year deals. In order to make room on the roster, the team waived RB Jeremy McNichols. In addition, the team signed OL Sebastian Gutierrez and WR Willie Snead IV to the practice squad and opened the practice window for WR Danny Gray (Injured Reserve List).

Joseph-Day (6-4, 310) was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the sixth round (195th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Rams (2019-21) and Los Angeles Chargers (2022-23), he has appeared in 69 games (68 starts) and registered 225 tackles, 11.0 sacks, 21 tackles for loss, five passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He has also appeared in four postseason contests (three starts) and added 11 tackles, 0.5 sack and one pass defensed.

A 28-year-old native of Stroudsburg, PA, Joseph-Day attended Rutgers University (2013-17) where he appeared in 50 games (35 starts) and registered 97 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

Pryor (6-7, 332) was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the sixth round (206th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Eagles (2018-20), Indianapolis Colts (2021-22) and San Francisco 49ers (2023), he has appeared in 73 regular season games (24 starts) and started one postseason contest. In 2023, Pryor appeared in 13 games with the team before being waived on December 25.

A 28-year-old native of Lakewood, CA, Pryor attended Texas Christian University (2013-17) where he appeared in 46 games (32 starts) and earned Associated Press Second-Team All-Big-12 honors as a senior in 2017.

Gutierrez (6-5, 308) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Throughout his two-year NFL career, he has spent time on the practice squads with the New England Patriots (2022), Las Vegas Raiders (2022-23) and Kansas City Chiefs (2023) and has appeared in one game with the Raiders. In 2023, Gutierrez signed a Reserve/Future contract with the Raiders on January 9 and was released by the team on May 1. He then signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs before being released on August 29 and signing with the Raiders practice squad on September 13. He was then released by the Raiders on October 16.

A 25-year-old native of Pasco, WA, Gutierrez attended Minot State University (2016-20) where he appeared in 40 games.

Snead IV (5-11, 195) was released by the team on December 26.