Morning Report: Injury Updates on Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Jimmie Ward

New and Notable

There is positive news on the injury front for the San Francisco 49ers. The team welcomed back three of its starters, defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), safety Jimmie Ward (hand) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) to practice on Wednesday. All three have been rehabbing their respective injuries and worked out with the team in a limited capacity. Bosa took part in a lighter Friday workout while the team was in West Virginia but still was unable to suit up for the team's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Williams has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain since the second half of the 49ers matchup with the Denver Broncos.