Morning Report: Injury Updates on Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Jimmie Ward

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 20th.
New and Notable
Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Trent Williams Return to Practice
There is positive news on the injury front for the San Francisco 49ers. The team welcomed back three of its starters, defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), safety Jimmie Ward (hand) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) to practice on Wednesday. All three have been rehabbing their respective injuries and worked out with the team in a limited capacity. Bosa took part in a lighter Friday workout while the team was in West Virginia but still was unable to suit up for the team's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Williams has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain since the second half of the 49ers matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Read More >>>
Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗
In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign that brings awareness to those battling all forms of cancer, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their fourth-annual Crucial Catch Fashion Show presented by Dignity Health. Players walked the runway alongside guests who have had or are currently battling cancer.
Read More >>>
Press Pass
Say Cheese
Go behind-the-scenes with tight end George Kittle at the 49ers Crucial Catch Fashion Show Presented by Dignity Health.