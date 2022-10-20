Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Jimmie Ward

Oct 20, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 20th.

New and Notable

Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward and Trent Williams Return to Practice

There is positive news on the injury front for the San Francisco 49ers. The team welcomed back three of its starters, defensive end Nick Bosa (groin), safety Jimmie Ward (hand) and left tackle Trent Williams (ankle) to practice on Wednesday. All three have been rehabbing their respective injuries and worked out with the team in a limited capacity. Bosa took part in a lighter Friday workout while the team was in West Virginia but still was unable to suit up for the team's Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. Williams has been sidelined with a high ankle sprain since the second half of the 49ers matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Read More >>>

Off the Field: 49ers Players Walk the Runway with Cancer Warriors 🎗

In honor of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign that brings awareness to those battling all forms of cancer, the San Francisco 49ers hosted their fourth-annual Crucial Catch Fashion Show presented by Dignity Health. Players walked the runway alongside guests who have had or are currently battling cancer.

Read More >>>

Press Pass

Say Cheese

We Gave George Kittle a Disposable Camera... Here’s What Happened 👀

Go behind-the-scenes with tight end George Kittle at the 49ers Crucial Catch Fashion Show Presented by Dignity Health.

TE George Kittle, DL Arik Armstead
1 / 16

TE George Kittle, DL Arik Armstead

George Kittle/49ers
Athena
2 / 16

Athena

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle, T Mike McGlinchey
3 / 16

TE George Kittle, T Mike McGlinchey

George Kittle/49ers
Athena
4 / 16

Athena

George Kittle/49ers
OL Alfredo Gutierrez
5 / 16

OL Alfredo Gutierrez

George Kittle/49ers
George Kittle Shoots BTS of the Crucial Catch Fashion Show
6 / 16

George Kittle Shoots BTS of the Crucial Catch Fashion Show

George Kittle/49ers
LB Fred Warner
7 / 16

LB Fred Warner

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle, Athena
8 / 16

TE George Kittle, Athena

49ers
TE George Kittle
9 / 16

TE George Kittle

George Kittle/49ers
Athena
10 / 16

Athena

George Kittle/49ers
Noah, Alyssa, Athena, Maren, Jaap, Beckett, Ashley
11 / 16

Noah, Alyssa, Athena, Maren, Jaap, Beckett, Ashley

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle, Athena
12 / 16

TE George Kittle, Athena

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle, Athena
13 / 16

TE George Kittle, Athena

George Kittle/49ers
Sergio, Alyssa, Athena, Laura
14 / 16

Sergio, Alyssa, Athena, Laura

George Kittle/49ers
TE George Kittle
15 / 16

TE George Kittle

49ers
TE George Kittle
16 / 16

TE George Kittle

49ers
