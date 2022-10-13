Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould and Others

Oct 13, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, October 13th.

New and Notable

49ers Open Up Practice in WV; Shanahan Shares Updates on Bosa, Gould

The San Francisco 49ers held their first practice in the foothills of the West Virginia countryside on Wednesday afternoon. The workout was one of three practices the team will have on the East Coast before hitting the road for their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Read More >>>

49ers Sign Tevin Coleman to Active Roster; Release QB

The San Francisco 49ers announced that the team has promoted RB Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the team's practice squad and signed RB Marlon Mack and K Sam Sloman to the team's practice squad. In order to make room on the practice squad, the team released QB Kurt Benkert.

Read More >>>

In the Community

Off the Field: 49ers Players Raise Awareness for Suicide Prevention 💙

For the San Francisco 49ers second "Community Tuesday" of the 2022 season, a group of 19 49ers players joined owners Jenna York and Mara York to assemble 500 Find Your Anchor boxes.

Read More >>>

Press Pass

This Day in the Bay

October 13, 1962

On this day, Jerry Rice was born in Crawford, Mississippi.

During his 20 year career, the Pro Football Hall of Famer shattered nearly every existing NFL receiving and scoring record. He tallied 206 regular and postseason touchdowns in 16 seasons with San Francisco and gained 25,829 yards (nearly 15 miles) from scrimmage.

What to Watch

