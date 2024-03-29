Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Hufanga and Greenlaw 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 29th.
New and Notable
Burks Shouts Out Warner as 'One of the Best Linebackers in the Game'
The San Francisco 49ers have had a number of players coming and going during these first two weeks of free agency. Among the list of players beginning a new chapter of their careers elsewhere is seventh-year pro Oren Burks. The linebacker was brought in at the conclusion of the 2021 season and spent the last couple years with the red and gold. Last week, he put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Shanahan on Free Agency, Purdy's Offseason from the Annual League Meeting
On Tuesday, it was San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's turn to address the media from the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The annual spring gathering brings together NFL owners, executives and head coaches to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season.
Bill McPherson Named Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' Honoree
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced former San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson as a recipient of the 2024 "Awards of Excellence" on Wednesday.
The "Awards of Excellence" honors individuals that have propelled the success of NFL clubs and the sport of professional football. The "Awards of Excellence" program was launched in 2022 by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to recognize significant contributors to the game.
Offseason Plan, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the NFL Annual League Meeting
NFL owners, executives and head coaches are in Orlando, Florida this week for the NFL Annual League Meeting to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season. San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are part of the red and gold's contingency at the yearly spring gathering.
Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀
March Madness is underway and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the action, cheering on his alma mater live from the Maples Pavilion at Stanford University.
On Sunday, Purdy sat courtside to watch the Iowa State women's basketball team take on the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal in the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament.
