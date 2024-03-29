 Skip to main content
Advertising
Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Kittle, Hufanga and Greenlaw 🗞️

Mar 29, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, March 29th.

New and Notable

Burks Shouts Out Warner as 'One of the Best Linebackers in the Game'

The San Francisco 49ers have had a number of players coming and going during these first two weeks of free agency. Among the list of players beginning a new chapter of their careers elsewhere is seventh-year pro Oren Burks. The linebacker was brought in at the conclusion of the 2021 season and spent the last couple years with the red and gold. Last week, he put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Learn More >>>

Shanahan on Free Agency, Purdy's Offseason from the Annual League Meeting

On Tuesday, it was San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's turn to address the media from the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Florida. The annual spring gathering brings together NFL owners, executives and head coaches to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season.

Learn More >>>

Bill McPherson Named Pro Football Hall of Fame 'Awards of Excellence' Honoree

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced former San Francisco 49ers coach and executive Bill McPherson as a recipient of the 2024 "Awards of Excellence" on Wednesday.

The "Awards of Excellence" honors individuals that have propelled the success of NFL clubs and the sport of professional football. The "Awards of Excellence" program was launched in 2022 by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to recognize significant contributors to the game.

Learn More >>>

Offseason Plan, Aiyuk Update; 4 Takeaways from the NFL Annual League Meeting

NFL owners, executives and head coaches are in Orlando, Florida this week for the NFL Annual League Meeting to vote on rule changes and bylaws as well as provide league-wide updates headed into the 2024 season. San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York, president of football operations and general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are part of the red and gold's contingency at the yearly spring gathering.

Learn More >>>

Off the Field: Brock Purdy Cheers on Iowa State in March Madness 🏀

March Madness is underway and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy got in on the action, cheering on his alma mater live from the Maples Pavilion at Stanford University.

On Sunday, Purdy sat courtside to watch the Iowa State women's basketball team take on the No. 2 ranked Stanford Cardinal in the second round of the women's NCAA basketball tournament.

Learn More >>>

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

2023 in Review: Best of Christian McCaffrey Gameday Fits 👔

Reviewing some of the best looks from San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey throughout the 2023 season.

RB Christian McCaffrey
1 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
5 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
6 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
8 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
9 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
10 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Austin Ginn/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
11 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
13 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
14 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
15 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
18 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
19 / 19

RB Christian McCaffrey

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2023 in Review: Best of 49ers Gold Rush

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers Gold Rush photos throughout the 2023 season.

49ers Gold Rush
1 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Jose Romero/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
2 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
3 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
4 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
5 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
7 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
8 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
9 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
10 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
11 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
12 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
13 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Hayley Hom/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
14 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
15 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
16 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
17 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
18 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
19 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
20 / 20

49ers Gold Rush

Austin Ginn/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

49ers 2023 Photographer Spotlight: Victor Aquino 📸

Look back at some of the best San Francisco 49ers photos from Victor Aquino throughout the 2023 season.

Levi's® Stadium
1 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
2 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
4 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
DL Chase Young
5 / 26

DL Chase Young

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Gold Rush
6 / 26

49ers Gold Rush

Victor Aquino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
7 / 26

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Usher, Alicia Keys
9 / 26

Usher, Alicia Keys

Victor Aquino/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 26

S Talanoa Hufanga

Victor Aquino/49ers
TikTok Family The Aguilars
11 / 26

TikTok Family The Aguilars

Victor Aquino/49ers
SBLVIII Halftime Performance
12 / 26

SBLVIII Halftime Performance

Victor Aquino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Special Teams
13 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Special Teams

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
14 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Diego Preciado
15 / 26

Diego Preciado

Victor Aquino/49ers
San Francisco 49ers Offense
16 / 26

San Francisco 49ers Offense

Victor Aquino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey
17 / 26

QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
18 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Sourdough Sam
19 / 26

Sourdough Sam

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's® Stadium
20 / 26

Levi's® Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
21 / 26

RB Christian McCaffrey

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
22 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Frank Gore, Bryant Young
23 / 26

Frank Gore, Bryant Young

Victor Aquino/49ers
Levi's Stadium
24 / 26

Levi's Stadium

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
25 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
49ers Faithful
26 / 26

49ers Faithful

Victor Aquino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

Follow Us

Instagram

Tik Tok

Facebook

Youtube

SMS

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Reviews Brock Purdy's Progression in Year 2 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Offseason Plans and Updates on Brandon Aiyuk 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Experts Weigh In on 49ers Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: Learn More about the Newest 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Linebacker to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Sign Quarterback to a One-Year Deal 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Welcome a New Round of Free Agents 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: DL Elliott Shares First Impressions of the 49ers 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Fortify D-Line with Free Agency Signings 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make Several Moves on First Day of Free Agency 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
news

Morning Report: 49ers Make PFF's Top 101 Players of 2023 🗞️

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.
Advertising