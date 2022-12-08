Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Jimmy Garoppolo

Dec 08, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are the top 49ers headlines for Thursday, December 8th.

New and Notable

Shanahan Shares Garoppolo Injury Updates, Return Possibilities

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury is not as severe as initial reports indicated. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, further testing has revealed that Garoppolo avoided a Lisfranc injury and ligament damage to his foot and will not need surgery to repair it.

Read More >>>

Brock Purdy Takes Over as QB1; Wednesday's 49ers Practice Report

The San Francisco 49ers returned to the field on Wednesday with rookie Brock Purdy assuming starting quarterback responsibilities as the team prepares to welcome in seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It's the second time this season that head coach Kyle Shanahan and his team have had to transition from their QB1 with both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo suffering significant ankle and foot injuries 11 weeks apart.

Read More >>>

Kyle Juszczyk Named Finalist for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the third-straight year, San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been selected as a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

The honor is granted each year to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents and integrity in competition.

Read More >>>

