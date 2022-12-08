Shanahan Shares Garoppolo Injury Updates, Return Possibilities

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's foot injury is not as severe as initial reports indicated. Per head coach Kyle Shanahan, further testing has revealed that Garoppolo avoided a Lisfranc injury and ligament damage to his foot and will not need surgery to repair it.

"It's still going to be a big recovery, but much less than what we anticipated," Shanahan said. "It's awesome news for him. In the offseason, he'll be good to go right away, so it won't be like last year. There's that way outside chance (of returning), late in the playoffs or something like that, but it's just an outside chance. I'm not really optimistic about that, but they didn't rule it out."

While this is good news for San Francisco's signal caller, the head coach was quick to caution against putting too much stock in recovery timelines that have Garoppolo returning to action in the next seven to eight weeks.

"At best case scenario, not to play football, seven to eight weeks, but to heal," Shanahan added.

As of now, Garoppolo has not been placed on the Injured Reserve list, and per Shanahan, further decisions surrounding IR, in general, will "play out over the next couple weeks."