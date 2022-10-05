Morning Report: Injury Updates on Colton McKivitz and Arik Armstead

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 5th.
New and Notable
Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Win vs. Rams.
Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers improved to 76-69-3 overall against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 38-34-2 record at home.
- San Francisco has won each of the past seven regular season meetings between the two teams.
Shanahan Shares Injury and Roster Updates After 'MNF' Win Over Rams
The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 against NFC West opponents after their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." As fun as Victory Tuesday may be, the team will have to turn the page on their big win as they head into a short week of practice and back-to-back road games on the East Coast. As the team prepares for their upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, they will have to game plan without at least a c
49ers Surge into the Top 10 of NFL Power Rankings in Week 5
What a difference a week can make. The San Francisco 49ers improve to 2-0 against NFC West opponents following their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." The big "W" extends San Francisco's streak of regular season wins over LA to seven and keeps them perfect at home in 2022. Headed into Week 5, the entire NFC West owns matching 2-2 records.
49ers Release WR Willie Snead IV
The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV.
Snead IV was promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on October 3, 2022 and did not play in the team's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams
