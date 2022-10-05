Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Colton McKivitz and Arik Armstead

Oct 05, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 5th.

New and Notable

Everything You Need to Know about the 49ers Win vs. Rams.

Team Highlights

  • The San Francisco 49ers improved to 76-69-3 overall against the Los Angeles Rams, including a 38-34-2 record at home.
  • San Francisco has won each of the past seven regular season meetings between the two teams.

Shanahan Shares Injury and Roster Updates After 'MNF' Win Over Rams

The San Francisco 49ers are 2-0 against NFC West opponents after their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." As fun as Victory Tuesday may be, the team will have to turn the page on their big win as they head into a short week of practice and back-to-back road games on the East Coast. As the team prepares for their upcoming matchup versus the Carolina Panthers, they will have to game plan without at least a c

49ers Surge into the Top 10 of NFL Power Rankings in Week 5

What a difference a week can make. The San Francisco 49ers improve to 2-0 against NFC West opponents following their 24-9 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football." The big "W" extends San Francisco's streak of regular season wins over LA to seven and keeps them perfect at home in 2022. Headed into Week 5, the entire NFC West owns matching 2-2 records.

49ers Release WR Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that they have released wide receiver Willie Snead IV.

Snead IV was promoted to the active roster from the team's practice squad on October 3, 2022 and did not play in the team's Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams

Say Cheese

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers Game Images (Week 4)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 4 matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's® Stadium.

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
1 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
2 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw
3 / 47

LB Fred Warner, LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
CB Emmanuel Moseley
4 / 47

CB Emmanuel Moseley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
5 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
7 / 47

49ers Defense

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
8 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
9 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
10 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Ben/49ers
49ers Offense
11 / 47

49ers Offense

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
12 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
13 / 47

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Samson Ebukam
14 / 47

DL Samson Ebukam

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
16 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
17 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Nick Bosa
18 / 47

DL Nick Bosa

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
19 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 47

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
21 / 47

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Special Teams
22 / 47

49ers Special Teams

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner
23 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw, LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Defense
24 / 47

49ers Defense

Austin Ginn/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
25 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Kym Fortino/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
26 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Kym Fortino/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo
27 / 47

OL Jake Brendel, QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
28 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
29 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
30 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
31 / 47

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
32 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
33 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
34 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Defense
35 / 47

49ers Defense

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Offense
36 / 47

49ers Offense

Ben Warden/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
37 / 47

WR Deebo Samuel

Austin Ginn/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.
38 / 47

DB Deommodore Lenoir, LB Dre Greenlaw, S Tashaun Gipson Sr.

Austin Ginn/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
39 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Ben Warden/49ers
DL Kevin Givens
40 / 47

DL Kevin Givens

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
41 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
42 / 47

LB Dre Greenlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
43 / 47

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
K Robbie Gould
44 / 47

K Robbie Gould

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
45 / 47

DL Charles Omenihu

Austin Ginn/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel
46 / 47

QB Jimmy Garoppolo, OL Spencer Burford, OL Jake Brendel

Kym Fortino/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
47 / 47

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Kym Fortino/49ers
