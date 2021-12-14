Morning Report: Injury Updates on Azeez Al-Shaair and Dee Ford

New and Notable

Azeez Al-Shaair 'Day-to-Day'; 49ers Not Certain on Dee Ford's Return

The San Francisco 49ers might have caught a huge break coming off of their Week 14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. After a strong start to the game, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair exited the contest near the end of the third quarter after making an attempted tackle and did not return. After undergoing imaging on Monday, the linebacker suffered an elbow sprain and is considered "day-to-day," per head coach Kyle Shanahan.