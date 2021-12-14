Morning Report: Injury Updates on Azeez Al-Shaair and Dee Ford

Good Morning Faithful,
Azeez Al-Shaair 'Day-to-Day'; 49ers Not Certain on Dee Ford's Return
The San Francisco 49ers might have caught a huge break coming off of their Week 14 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. After a strong start to the game, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair exited the contest near the end of the third quarter after making an attempted tackle and did not return. After undergoing imaging on Monday, the linebacker suffered an elbow sprain and is considered "day-to-day," per head coach Kyle Shanahan.
The 49ers were hopeful for a near-return for edge rusher Dee Ford. Ford was placed on Injured Reserve in Week 8 after suffering a hit that lit up some of his prior back issues. San Francisco opened his practice window earlier this month, which per league rules, the team has 21 days to place him back on the active roster before ending his opportunity to return to the team.
Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Jimmie Ward Earn Top Grades in Win Over Bengals
At one point or another, it took all three phases of San Francisco's game to earn the road victory against the Cincinnati Bengals. The crucial win improved the 49ers record to 7-6 on the season while positioning San Francisco as the sixth seed in the NFC playoff race.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several members of the 49ers who earned top grades in the overtime thriller. Here's who stood out:
- George Kittle - 91.1 Overall Grade
- Nick Bosa - 91.0 Overall Grade
- Trent Williams - 90.0 Overall Grade
- Charles Omenihu - 83.8 Overall Grade
- Samson Ebukam - 82.4 Overall Grade
Juego Cardíaco En Cincinnati Y Victoria Para Los 49ers
Los San Francisco 49ers visitaron a los Cincinnati Bengals para su partido de la semana 14 en la NFL y los 49ers lograron un triunfo de manera cardíaca en tiempo extra 26-23. En tiempo regular Robbie Gould falló un gol de campo de 47 yardas faltando solo cuatro segundos en el reloj y con el marcador empatado 20-20, el juego se fue a tiempo extra. Los Bengals ganaron el volado para iniciar el overtime con el balón en su poder. La situación se miraba complicada mientras Cincinnati avanzaba peligrosamente a territorio de los 49ers pero la defensiva de San Francisco logró limitar a los Bengals a un intento de gol de campo. Evan McPherson conectó ese gol de campo de 41 yardas pero los 49ers tendrían la gran oportunidad de tener el balón una vez más para ir por la victoria o por lo menos empatar el juego. Los 49ers lograron anotar touchdown y ganar el partido para mejorar su récord a 7-6 en la temporada.
49ers players teamed up with Shoe Palace and Visa to invite 15 youth from 49ers Social Justice grantee, SPAAT (Student Program for Athletic and Academic Transitioning), for a special holiday shopping spree.
"75 for 75" is an article series from the 49ers Museum highlighting moments in the team's history as part of the franchise's 75th Anniversary celebrations in 2021.
January 29, 1995
After waiting in the wings for several years behind Joe Montana, Steve Young seized the opportunity to display his skill on football's biggest stage. He performed flawlessly at Super Bowl XXIX, firing a record six touchdown passes in San Francisco's 49-26 victory over the San Diego Chargers.
Read all of the entries in the 49ers Museum's 75 for 75 series at 49ers.com/museumstories.