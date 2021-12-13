Nick Bosa, George Kittle, Jimmie Ward Earn Top Grades in Win Over Bengals

﻿George Kittle﻿ - 91.1 Overall Grade

Kittle is coming off of back-to-back weeks of noteworthy and clutch performances. A week removed from his 181-yard outing against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13, Kittle followed up catching 13 of his 15 targets for 151 yards and a touchdown. The tight end has caught a touchdown in each of his last six games. Four of his receptions went for over 15 yards on Sunday. Kittle's 91.7 overall grade on the year is the highest in the NFL among all tight ends. He is averaging 2.68 receiving yards per pass route run, over a half yard higher than the next qualifying tight end (Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski - 2.14). Kittle's outing earned him a spot on PFF's "Team of the Week" for the second-straight week.

Nick Bosa - 91.0 Overall Grade

The former first-round pick is coming off of one of his most efficient pass-rushing performances of the season. Bosa earned the second highest grade among all NFL edge defenders in Week 14, only behind his brother, Joey (92.9). San Francisco's pass rusher notched nine quarterback pressures (two sacks, nine hurries), the most of any edge defender so far in Week 14. Bosa's outing landed him on PFF's "Team of the Week."

Trent Williams - 90.0 Overall Grade

Williams allowed just one quarterback hurry in 46 pass blocking snaps. He now has a grade of 99.0 on the season, the highest of any player in the NFL and is on pace to have the highest overall grade of any player in a season since PFF's grading began in 2006. Williams is the third member of the 49ers to earn a spot on PFF's "Team of the Week."

Charles Omenihu - 83.8 Overall Grade

Omenihu topped San Francisco's grades in his 14 snaps against the Bengals on Sunday. In eight pass rushes, he notched two quarterback pressures (hurries) and also recorded a batted pass in the first half.

﻿Samson Ebukam﻿ - 82.4 Overall Grade

Ebukam earned his highest grade of the season in Week 14. San Francisco's pass rusher recorded four quarterback pressures (0.5 sack, one hit and two hurries) and also forced a fumble. It's worth noting, the 49ers had Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow under pressure on 19 of his 40 dropbacks (47.5 percent).

﻿Jimmie Ward﻿ - 77.5 Overall Grade

Ward did not allow a single catch on his two targets on the day, while also notching a pass breakup. PFF also credited San Francisco's safety with six-total tackles.

Honorable Mentions

Compton was key in San Francisco's ground game, earning an 87.0 run blocking grade on the day. Over the last three weeks, Compton has notched a 94.3 run blocking grade, the second highest among all NFL tackles behind Detroit Lions right tackle Penei Sewell (95.3).