Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsCAR

New and Notable
49ers Continue Defensive Dominance in Week 5 Win Over the Panthers
- The 49ers have won back-to-back regular season games against the Carolina Panthers (51-13 vs. Carolina (10/27/19)).
- The Niners improved to 6-6 all-time at Carolina.
- Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 5-4, including two-consecutive wins, against the NFC South as the head coach of the 49ers.
Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Moseley, Ward and other 49ers players
The San Francisco 49ers are now the leaders of the NFC West following their 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers. The victory was the team's first road win of the season and improves San Francisco's record to 3-2 on the year. However, the 49ers suffered multiple injuries in Sunday's contest that cast a shadow on the win.
Open Mailbag Questions for Players on West Virginia Road Trip
The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is hitting the road while the team is in West Virginia ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Faithful, we need your help to get this show going while the 49ers are away from the SAP Performance Facility. This week, we'll be joined by two players from the offense to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!
