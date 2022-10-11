Powered By

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsCAR

Oct 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Tuesday, October 11th.

New and Notable

49ers Continue Defensive Dominance in Week 5 Win Over the Panthers

  • The 49ers have won back-to-back regular season games against the Carolina Panthers (51-13 vs. Carolina (10/27/19)).
  • The Niners improved to 6-6 all-time at Carolina.
  • Head coach Kyle Shanahan improved to 5-4, including two-consecutive wins, against the NFC South as the head coach of the 49ers.

Read More >>>

Shanahan Shares Injury Updates on Moseley, Ward and other 49ers players

The San Francisco 49ers are now the leaders of the NFC West following their 37-15 rout of the Carolina Panthers. The victory was the team's first road win of the season and improves San Francisco's record to 3-2 on the year. However, the 49ers suffered multiple injuries in Sunday's contest that cast a shadow on the win.

Read More >>>

Open Mailbag Questions for Players on West Virginia Road Trip

The 49ers "You've Got Mail" podcast is hitting the road while the team is in West Virginia ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Faithful, we need your help to get this show going while the 49ers are away from the SAP Performance Facility. This week, we'll be joined by two players from the offense to answer weekly questions submitted by you, the fans. In addition to our traditional football Q&A, we will also be taking off-the-field questions. This is your opportunity to ask players how they tackle everyday life outside of football and get advice from 49ers players. We ask that you keep your off-the-field questions light and fun – but ask away!

Read More >>>

Say Cheese

San Francisco 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers Game Images (Week 5)

View game photos from the San Francisco 49ers Week 5 matchup vs. the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

The Faithful Take Over Bank of America Stadium for 49ers vs. Panthers

View some of the top photos of 49ers Faithful representing the red and gold on the East Coast for the team's Week 5 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

