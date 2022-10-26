Powered By

Morning Report: Get to Know WR Brandon Aiyuk

Oct 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Wednesday, October 26th.

New and Notable

NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Chiefs

Optimism for the San Francisco 49ers season remains high despite some early season setbacks. A 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday drops the 49ers to 3-4 on the year but a big reinforcement for the offense arrived late last week. San Francisco acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a host of 2023 and 2024 draft picks. The dual threat back wasn't fully unleashed in his debut with the team given the fact he arrived in The Bay just 48 hours before kickoff of the team's Week 7 contest. However, his early production against the Chiefs (8 carries for 38 yards) bodes well for the 49ers. To get back to their winning ways and take full advantage of their talented roster, head coach Kyle Shanahan and several players identified the need to play more disciplined football moving forward.

Read More >>>

5 Things to Know: Brandon Aiyuk

Entering his third year in the league, Brandon Aiyuk has established himself as one of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 star wide receivers.

"B.A. has been playing really good. I thought he had his best game versus Carolina (Panthers); the second-best game the week before," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "When we've come to B.A., he's done a hell of a job."

Read More >>>

49ers Release Running Back Tevin Coleman

The San Francisco 49ers have announced that the team has released RB Tevin Coleman.

Coleman originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 21, 2022 and was promoted to the team's active roster on October 12, 2022.

Read More >>>

This Day in the Bay

October 26, 1986

On this day, 49ers defensive back Tory Nixon returned the first interception of his career 88 yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

Read More >>>

What to Watch

Say Cheese

Looks of the Game: 49ers vs. Falcons (Week 6)

Check out some of the players' best fits from the team's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

WR Deebo Samuel
1 / 20

WR Deebo Samuel

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Jeff Wilson Jr.
2 / 20

RB Jeff Wilson Jr.

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
3 / 20

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
4 / 20

WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
5 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Kemoko Turay
6 / 20

DL Kemoko Turay

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Trent Williams
7 / 20

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Charles Omenihu
8 / 20

DL Charles Omenihu

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Charvarius Ward
9 / 20

CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
10 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Tevin Coleman
11 / 20

RB Tevin Coleman

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
12 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Talanoa Hufanga
13 / 20

S Talanoa Hufanga

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Aaron Banks
14 / 20

OL Aaron Banks

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
15 / 20

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Kym Fortino/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk
16 / 20

WR Deebo Samuel, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE Charlie Woerner
17 / 20

TE Charlie Woerner

Kym Fortino/49ers
TE George Kittle
18 / 20

TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
T Mike McGlinchey
19 / 20

T Mike McGlinchey

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Fred Warner
20 / 20

LB Fred Warner

Kym Fortino/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Morning Report: Shanahan Provides Injury Updates on Kyle Juszczyk, Deebo Samuel

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Updates Following Week 7 vs. Chiefs

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Everything You Need to Know about National Tight Ends Day

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Jimmie Ward

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Deebo Samuel

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Brandon Aiyuk Sets New Records

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Reviewing the Top Storylines from Week 6 in Atlanta

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Get to Know Linebacker Fred Warner

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates on Nick Bosa, Robbie Gould and Others

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: 49ers in Top 10 of the NFL Power Rankings

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

news

Morning Report: Injury Updates Following #SFvsCAR

Catch up on the latest San Francisco 49ers headlines, powered by Cisco.

Advertising