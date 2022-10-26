Morning Report: Get to Know WR Brandon Aiyuk

Good Morning Faithful,
NFL Power Rankings: Where the 49ers Stand Following Loss to Chiefs
Optimism for the San Francisco 49ers season remains high despite some early season setbacks. A 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday drops the 49ers to 3-4 on the year but a big reinforcement for the offense arrived late last week. San Francisco acquired running back Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a host of 2023 and 2024 draft picks. The dual threat back wasn't fully unleashed in his debut with the team given the fact he arrived in The Bay just 48 hours before kickoff of the team's Week 7 contest. However, his early production against the Chiefs (8 carries for 38 yards) bodes well for the 49ers. To get back to their winning ways and take full advantage of their talented roster, head coach Kyle Shanahan and several players identified the need to play more disciplined football moving forward.
5 Things to Know: Brandon Aiyuk
Entering his third year in the league, Brandon Aiyuk has established himself as one of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 star wide receivers.
"B.A. has been playing really good. I thought he had his best game versus Carolina (Panthers); the second-best game the week before," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "When we've come to B.A., he's done a hell of a job."
49ers Release Running Back Tevin Coleman
The San Francisco 49ers have announced that the team has released RB Tevin Coleman.
Coleman originally signed to the team's practice squad on September 21, 2022 and was promoted to the team's active roster on October 12, 2022.
This Day in the Bay
October 26, 1986
On this day, 49ers defensive back Tory Nixon returned the first interception of his career 88 yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.
